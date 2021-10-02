South Korea: BTS fans, who are often called the group’s ARMY, take note of each and everything when it comes to Bangtan Boys. From their hair colours in Butter music video to their stunning outfits in a fashion show, ARMY knows it all. Once again, BTS fans spotted something which has now become a great matter of discussion on social media.Also Read - BTS Member Jin To Sing Main Theme Song For Korean drama ‘Jirisan’

On Friday, a new preview of The Fact Music Awards 2021’s BTS performance was released. In this preview, BTS boys can be seen rocking the stage with their super hit songs. However, what has caught everyone’s attention is Jungkook’s alleged lip piercing. Yes, soon after the clip was released, Jungkook’s pictures from the same went viral on social media with fans speculating if he has got lip piercing for the award show performance. Fans were left in complete awe with Jungkook’s lip-piercing look and took to Twitter appreciating the same. “Jungkook lip piercing what????? Omg, I got Butterfly’s in my stomach,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - Amaal Mallik Talks About BTS and What Makes K-Pop Boys Successful

Is Jungkook’s lip piercing real? ARMY speculates

JUNGKOOK LIP PIERCING

JUNGKOOK LIP PIERCING

JUNGKOOK LIP PIERCING

JUNGKOOK LIP PIERCING

JUNGKOOK LIP PIERCING

JUNGKOOK LIP PIERCING

JUNGKOOK LIP PIERCING

JUNGKOOK LIP PIERCING

I’M DEAD pic.twitter.com/P3nZOWbAuZ — ProudOfBTS⁷ (@arafkv) October 1, 2021

Also Read - BTS Jin Fans Furious After Singer Allegedly Given Less Screentime in an ad, 'Be Fair To Jin' Trends

WHAT JUNGKOOK LIP PIERCING YALL ARE TALKING ABOUT??? pic.twitter.com/UIz885kLVH — teatae ⁷ (@teataehyungie_) October 1, 2021

the tl: JUNGKOOK LIP PIERCING

HOSEOK PURPLE HAIR pic.twitter.com/9g6hf9bAQG — ‎ً mei⁷ ☾ (@wwhksjbts) October 2, 2021

Everyone going feral after Jungkook’s lip piercing. I AM NOT PROCESSING pic.twitter.com/tk3YhWs1JK — ROCKSTAR JK. (@rockstarJKK) October 1, 2021

Between Purple hair Hobi and Jungkook lip piercing… I’LL NEVER KNOW TRUE PEACE BEING A HOPEKOOK BIAS… it’s always these two pic.twitter.com/bDRjfwUNsJ — LeLe ⁷︎: APOLOGY ACCEPTED HOBI (@mikNkookie) October 1, 2021

I literally can’t anymore with any shits in this world no jungkook I’m messed thanks to you! JUNGKOOK LIP PIERCING????? pic.twitter.com/WAwLwqWbI7 — JeonggukKiBiV♡ (@TaeKookJia_5s) October 1, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are all set for their concert of the year titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’. This is the group’s first official concert of the year and will be held in person. It will be held at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.