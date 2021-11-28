Los Angeles: BTS boys – Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga have rocked the world with their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles. Thousands of ARMY (BTS fans) members from across the world attended the mega show where the K-pop septet compelled everyone to tap their feet with their super energetic performance. During the initial part of the concert, BTS members were spotted dressed in white shirts, whereas later they looked even more dashing in black. Needless to say, all members were widely appreciated for their looks. However, one singer that won everyone’s heart with his moves and looks was Jungkook.Also Read - DAMN! BTS RM Goes 'Shirtless' During LA Concert and Pics Are Setting Social Media On Fire

Several pictures and videos of Jungkook from the concert are going viral on social media. In these videos, Jungkook can be seen showcasing his dancing skills on the group song ‘Fake Love’. Jungkook looks absolutely hot in these videos. Also Read - Ahead of BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage In LA, SoFi Stadium Lights Up The Night Sky In Purple

THIS JEON JUNGKOOK LOOK WILL NEVER EVER BE FORGOTTEN. THIS MADE US DEAD.#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/jWgQWgZC5y — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱ Ninong Kookie ⁷ ⟭⟬ | ia (@tanniekosmossss) November 28, 2021

I’M SEEING THE GATES OF HEAVEN, JEON JUNGKOOK OMFG

#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/wiHeqZu2r9 — 리리 (@jungkookieIand) November 28, 2021

This is the first time the act is meeting ARMY face to face since the 2019 BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ [THE FINAL] in October 2019.

