South Korea: K-Pop's Band enjoys immense love and popularity across the world, each of the band's members too hold a special place in the hearts of their fans. Besides his good looks, Jungkook is also known for his savage comebacks. There is a reason that Jungkook is called savage since his rookie days and here's proof.

A South Korea-based website compiled some of the interesting conversations that Jungkook recently had with his fans and guess what, it turned out that he is actually the king of savage. When one of the fans asked the K-pop icon if "noona is in her third year of high school but can I call you oppa?", Jungkook played with the words and replied "Noona". In another similar incident, a fan asked if Jungkook is a fairy, to which he funnily replied, "No, I am a human." Well, the list of Jungkook's witty and funny replies does not end here. A fan once asked Jungkook, "If a really pretty female student appears in front of you on the first day of school, what will you do?" to which the global sensation replied, "I'd just go by."

Meanwhile, one of South Korea's MP Ryu Ho-jeong apologised on Thursday after facing backlash from ARMY members in the country for using tattooed pictures of Jungkook to support a bill she is drafting to relax laws around getting tattoos.

On the work front, BTS is all set for 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo which is scheduled to take place on June 13 and 14. ARMY members from across the world will be able to watch it online. Tickets can be purchased till 13th June 07:30 PM KST which is around 4 PM IST.