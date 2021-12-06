South Korea: BTS members have successfully wrapped up their Los Angeles concert which was titled Permission To Dance On Stage. The mega show turned out to be a big hit and over 2 lakh tickets were sold of the same. The septet also earned over $33 million with this 4-day concert. However, it’s time for them to return home. BTS members Jungkook, Jimin and Jin returned to South Korea on Monday. The K-pop singers were snapped at the airport and welcomed with joy and cheer. While Jungkook looked hottest in an all-black velvet attire, Jin wore a white tee along with a grey overcoat. Jimin, on the other hand, wore a white and golden jacket.Also Read - FINALLY! BTS' Jungkook, Kim Taehyung, Jin and Others Are On Instagram | Check Their First Post

However, septet members RM, Suga, V and J-hope have not returned to Seoul so far. Reportedly, these singers are staying back in the US for some time. Also Read - BTS Boys To Release New Album Post Their 'Rest Period', ARMY Excited

On the other hand, as Jungkook, Jimin and Jin are back in South Korea, they will now have to be in self-quarantine for a period of ten days. This is because of the South Korean government’s new restrictions in view of the Omicron coronavirus variant. As per these new norms, anyone entering the country from outside on or after December 3 will have to undergo mandatory self-quarantine for a period of 10 days. This self-quarantine is regardless of anyone’s vaccination status.

Meanwhile, BTS boys are now on a short break during which they will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.