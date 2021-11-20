Los Angeles: BTS boys aren’t just famous for their music. The boys are also loved for the love they shower on their fans (often called its ARMY). Once again, BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V are winning hearts on social media after pictures of them attending Harry Styles’ concert went viral. Yes, these four BTS members were spotted attending the concert in Los Angeles.Also Read - BTS On Success Spree As Dynamite Crosses 1.3 Billion Views On YouTube

While V aka Kim Taehyung was spotted in a grey tee paired with a black jacket and blue denim, Jungkook wore a printed co-ord set. Jimin impressed everyone in a grey t-shirt. Meanwhile, J-Hope wore a black blazer over a tee. In the mega show, BTS members were also seen tapping feet and enjoying to their fullest. The globally loved singers were also spotted posing with ARMY members, leaving them in complete awe. Jungkook was also seen crooning to 'Falling' as Harry Styles sang it. Pictures and videos of these BTS members from the concert are now setting fire on social media.

Harry styles was in front of them and BTS was above them. So HOW DOES IT FEEL TO LIVE MY DREAMS!?@ pic.twitter.com/xrFbfQ9TBk — ema⁷ (@vantelicate) November 20, 2021

My best friends got a BTS notice on video for me. LOOK AT JIMIN AND J-HOPE pic.twitter.com/5uLe1d7vOw — g (@yoonglesca) November 20, 2021

HARRY STYLES NOTICED BTS AND SAYING HI TO THEM!!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/txC0QlctkO — rosy⁷ (@rosy_w_bts) November 20, 2021

Taehyung dancing “Woman” OMG OMG BTS at the Harry Styles Concert#BTS pic.twitter.com/kAF7oOsPIA — EiroArt ♡︎ (@art_eiro) November 20, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS boys will be performing My Universe along with Coldplay for the first time on stage. BTS and Coldplay will perform the same at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles which are scheduled to take place on Sunday i.e November 21 at 8 PM ET. This means, in India, the awards will stream at 6:30 am on Monday live on ABC. Apart from this, BTS members are also set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.