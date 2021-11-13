Mumbai: BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are widely loved in India. The group enjoys massive popularity here in the country. These fans (called its ARMY) often make adorable and hilarious edits of their favourite BTS members. However, a fan edit is now going viral on social media which will surely make you go ROFL. Yes, a video has been shared by a BTS fan account in which group members Jin and Jungkook can be seen dancing on Sunny Leone’s superhit song Baby Doll.Also Read - BTS Jin Becomes Group's 1st Member To Rule Billboard's Hot Trending Songs Chart With His Solo Release 'Yours'

The clip is originally from In The Soop episode in which Jungkook and Jin flaunted their dance moves. However, an Indian ARMY member edited the same adding Sunny Leone's Baby Doll song in the background. Needless to say, the K-pop singers look aww-dorable in the video. You must not miss this video and it will surely win your heart.

This wasn’t enough. Another fan edited the same clip using the song Bom Diggy Diggy Bom from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in the backdrop.

Even though BTS members have never visited India, last year, the group had said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS members are currently gearing up for their concert in Los Angeles. The concert titled Permission to Dance on Stage will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.