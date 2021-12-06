South Korea: Just hours after BTS members – Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga announced that they are going to take a short break, here’s another major update that will keep ARMY entertained and connected during this vacation time. On December 6, all seven BTS members joined the social media platform Instagram individually. Their accounts have been verified and will prove a glimpse into their life. Prior to this, BTS boys were not on Instagram. Rather, they used to communicate with fans only through Twitter, Weverse and Vlive.Also Read - BTS Boys To Release New Album Post Their 'Rest Period', ARMY Excited

Check out the first posts by BTS boys on Instagram here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Also Read - BTS Jin's Birthday Cake Candle Is Every Indian's Childhood | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Also Read - BTS Breaks All Records By Earning $33.3 Million During 4-Day Permission To Dance On Stage Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JHOPE (@uarmyhope)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN of BTS (@j.m)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김태형 (@thv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz)

Meanwhile, BTS boys recently wrapped up their Los Angeles concert which was titled Permission To Dance On Stage. The K-pop singers are now back to South Korea where they will be in self-quarantine for 10 days. The mega show in LA turned out to be a huge success for the septet and they earned over $33 million. The boys are now on a short break during which they will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.