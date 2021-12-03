Los Angeles: After two long years, BTS boys – Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM, V, J-Hope and Jungkook returned to the stage and met their fans with the concert titled Permission To Dance On Stage. The four-day mega show was attended by thousands of ARMY members from across the world when BTS boys performed their super hit songs including Dynamite and Butter. The K-pop septet compelled everyone to tap their feet with their super energetic performances. However, as the concert concluded on December 3, group member Jungkook surprised fans with a huge announcement. Jungkook assured ARMY members that the septet will hold several other shows in the near future. “This is the end of our concert in LA. But this is definitely not our end. This moment makes me so sad, but it was so fun and so precious. I’m confused how I feel right now. This is not our last show. This is just a beginning. So, we will keep seeing you,” Jungkook said during the last day of the show.Also Read - Hotness Alert! BTS' Jungkook Takes Off His Shirt and ARMY Cannot Breathe Anymore

This has surely raised excitement among fans. Several ARMY members took to Twitter sharing Jungkook’s announcement video and mentioned that they are looking forward to BTS’ future events. Also Read - BTS Army Treats Jin With a Sweet Pre-Birthday Surprise At LA Concert, Singer Says 'I Love You'

ARMY excited after Jungkook’s assurance:

“This is not our last show, this is just the beginning. We’ll keep seeing you” — Jungkook Hmmm!! If my man namjoon come live he’ll spit out all the details #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_Day4 #BTSCONCERT #BTSConcertLA_D4 pic.twitter.com/mVDQhA80rS — •fathima⁷ (@Fathima__07) December 3, 2021

Also Read - BTS Rules The World! Septet Tops 9 of Billboard's Year-End Charts For 2021

“This is not our last show, this is just the beginning. We’ll keep seeing you” — Jungkook #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_Day4

pic.twitter.com/RxC2Ub7NaO — BTSChartDaily⁷ (@BTSChartDailyx) December 3, 2021

“This is just the beginning….” I bet their new album has something to do with “Beginning”… they keep saying it!!#jungkook #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/c0Pchhx1l1 — ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSupdate_7) December 3, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS boys will now be returning to South Korea where they will quarantine themselves for a period of ten days (as per the South Korean government regulations). This also means that the septet will not be able to perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) which are scheduled to take place on December 11 (since it is not possible for BTS members to complete their 10-days quarantine before that).

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.