BTS' Jungkook on Jimmy Fallon's Show, Shares Pizza, Breaks Dance Floor And More, Army Calls Him 'Pure & Golden' – Watch Video

BTS’ Jungkook on Jimmy Fallon’s Show, Shares Pizza, Breaks Dance Floor And More, Army Calls Him ‘Pure & Golden’ – Watch Video

BTS' Jungkook made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' to promote the release of Golden, his debut solo album - Watch video

BTS' Jungkook on Jimmy Fallon's Show, Shares Pizza, Breaks Dance Floor And More, Army Calls Him 'Pure & Golden' - Watch Video

BTS’s Jungkook finally released his eagerly awaited solo debut album, Golden on November 3. The K-pop sensation made his first solo visit to Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’ to promote this release. Jungkook shared a pizza with Jimmy, talked about how much he loves making noodles, and even burned the dance floor. Even more, the singer used the occasion to express his gratitude to the Army for supporting him in becoming a ‘global music phenomenon.’

BTS’ Jungkook Appears on The Jimmy Fallon’s Show – WATCH

BTS’ Jungkook on Making Noodles And Fearing Microwaves

In the course of the discussion, Jungkook revealed a few personal tales about himself. He commented about how much he enjoyed just relaxing and how much he loved making malguksu, or noodles.

Jimmy also brought up Jungkook’s fear of microwaves in a joking way, and they have a funny conversation about it.

Jungkook Breaks The Dance Floor on Jimmy Fallon’s Show

Jungkook performed ‘Standing Next to You’ from his recently released first solo album, Golden, in the eagerly anticipated behind-the-scenes video.

Jungkook Talks About His Album ‘GOLDEN’

Jimmy Fallon talked about BTS’s amazing accomplishment of being nominated for five Grammy awards at the start of the show. He then went on to celebrate the Platinum status of his song Seven and highlight its feat as the quickest song to reach one billion streams. Jimmy and Jungkook also talked about the album’s title as well. Jungkook disclosed that GOLDEN is a play on his nickname, Golden Maknae, which RM came up with. For the unversed, Golden features an amazing 11 tracks that feature collaborations with well-known musicians such as Major Lazer, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, Shawn Mendes, and more.

