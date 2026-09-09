BTS’ Jungkook reacts after Justin Bieber reposts his viral LA concert clip; BTS ARMY says ‘Crazy and historic’

Justin Bieber has given BTS ARMY something unexpected to talk about after reposting a viral Jungkook clip from the group’s Los Angeles concert. BTS' Jungkook soon noticed the repost, and his reaction was every bit as surprising as fans expected.

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BTS' JK reacts after Justin Bieber reposts his viral LA concert clip (PC: Twitter)

BTS’ Jungkook has once again become the centre of attention, but this time, Justin Bieber is part of the story. A clip from BTS’ recent ARIRANG World Tour in Los Angeles concert at SoFi Stadium went viral after Jungkook appeared shirtless during the performance, giving fans plenty to scream about. The moment had already taken over social media, but things became even more interesting when Bieber himself shared the clip on Instagram. BTS’ Jungkook soon spotted the unexpected repost, and his short response was enough to send ARMY into another frenzy.

BTS’ Jungkook reacts to Justin Bieber reposting his viral LA concert clip

The viral moment took place during BTS’ recent concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which marked the final North American stop of the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. During the performance, BTS member J-Hope playfully opened Jungkook’s jacket further, revealing his shirtless look and toned physique. The moment quickly became one of the most viral clips from the concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

Billboard later shared the clip on Instagram, and Justin Bieber reposted it on his own Instagram Story. Given that Bieber does not frequently repost content from other accounts, his decision to share Jungkook’s viral moment immediately caught fans’ attention.

Jungkook, meanwhile, appeared just as surprised as everyone else. After noticing Bieber’s repost, he shared a screenshot of it on his Instagram Story with a simple “?!” response. And honestly, that was enough. Fans did not need anything more to start talking.

Justin Bieber is known for being extremely selective about what he reposts on Instagram. With just a handful of reposts on his account (reportedly now 8), his latest share of a Billboard reel featuring BTS’ JK quickly caught fans’ attention.

ARMY reacts to Jungkook and Justin Bieber’s unexpected exchange

The unexpected interaction quickly sent BTS ARMY into a frenzy, with fans amused that Justin Bieber chose that particular BTS’ Jungkook video to repost. One X user said, “such a crazy and historic moment that it even left justin bieber stunned. @ Jungkook, another wrote, “Now we know that Justin Bieber is into Jungkook’s business”, another BTS fan tweeted on X, “Justin Bieber reposted the Billboard„ W*f is going on“ JK abs reveal Video”, another wrote, “I can’t believe justin bieber reposted jungkook’s abs”. Many fans joked about Jungkook’s shocked reaction, while others focused on the long-standing connection between the BTS star and Bieber.

Check reactions

NOT JUNGKOOK CAPTIONING THE SCREENSHOT WITH “?!” ON HIS STORY Studio audience, he is just as shocked as we are! Justin Bieber reposted Billboard’s video of Hobi pulling off JK’s jacket on IG, and JK shared it set to JB’s “Lifetime” with “?!” ​#JUNGKOOK #정국 #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/Lk7BX1PmEP — OFFICIAL JUNGKOOK SOUTH AFRICA FANBASE (@JkSouthAfrica) September 8, 2026

˚.▒⃟ᤢ༘˚⋆ ?! O QUE ROLOU FOI O SEGUINTE:

o Jungkook viu que o Justin Bieber repostou um vídeo da Billboard mostrando aquele momento icônico dele com a ajudinha do J-hope no show, quando aparece com a sua camisa aberta… e reagiu nos stories Segundo registros e… pic.twitter.com/2PzCZqzqAq — Pυɾρʅҽ Gσαʅʂ Aɾɱყ Ⴆɾ ୨୧ Ⓒ (@Purplegoalsbr) September 9, 2026

Atualizações do Jungkook em seus stories no Instagram: 1° story:

: “?!” Obs: Justin Bieber repostou um vídeo do Jungkook publicado pela Billboard e ele tirou um print e postou em seu story #정국 #JungKook #JeonJungkook pic.twitter.com/dSTaK5cBEV — centralbangtan (@central_bts1306) September 8, 2026

Justin Bieber reposting a shirtless jungkook reel and kook posting it on his ig story my JB x JK pic.twitter.com/mwz3gZs5Ni — • (@tuanjihoon) September 8, 2026

i can’t believe justin bieber reposted jungkook’s abs hailey u got some competition my girl pic.twitter.com/ASwGJFDVZr — suhani⁷⋆˖ ࣪⭑ ୨ৎ sees bts today! (@S0P3WRLD) September 7, 2026

HELP!… JUNGKOOK‘S INSTA STORY He saw that Justin Bieber reposted the Billboard „Wtf is going on“ JK abs reveal Video. And his reaction: ?! pic.twitter.com/CGY0YfrBCK — CalicoCat¹³ (@CalicoCat13_13) September 8, 2026

Maintenant on sait que Justin Bieber est dans les affaires de Jungkook il vient de repost la vidéo de Billboard montrant le moment où ses muscles sont apparus à l’écran pendant le concert pic.twitter.com/tEnHoXxBGJ — MADOPJUNGKOOK (@MadopJungkook) September 7, 2026

such a crazy and historic moment that it even left justin bieber stunned. @ jungkook @BTS_twt my hot friend HOW ARE U DOING ?????? pic.twitter.com/KQKPcuJJ5r — jungkook’s bff ♡ (@belovedeuphoria) September 7, 2026

MORRENDO! Justin Bieber republicou no Instagram um vídeo de Jungkook, do BTS, exibindo o tanquinho. pic.twitter.com/QKtF5iN2v4 — Turnê Bieber (@turnebieber) September 7, 2026

Fans also pointed out just how rare Justin Bieber’s repost was. Online discussions noted that the Jungkook clip is among the very small number of posts Bieber has reshared on Instagram, making the moment feel even more unexpected and historic.

Over the years, the BTS singer has covered several of Bieber’s songs, including 2U, Purpose, Nothing Like Us, and 10,000 Hours. More recently, BTS Jungkook also sang Bieber’s Lifetime through the fan community Weverse. Bieber, too, has acknowledged Jungkook in the past. In 2019, he wished the BTS member on his birthday on social media.