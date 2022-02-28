K-Pop group BTS are on their way to world domination. While the septet is taking much-needed rest after a very hectic 2021, they are all set to perform for their fans at the Permission to Dance tour which will kick off in March at Seoul. However, today the K-Pop group is in the news for a completely different reason. BTS’ Jungkook just underwent a major look change that has sent ARMY into a tizzy.Also Read - BTS X Valimai: V, Jimin, Suga And Jungkook Groove To The Beats Of Ajith's Song 'Naanga Vera Maari'

The band’s lead vocalist took to social media to share a video of him humming a song. ARMY was quick to notice that Jungkook didn’t have his eyebrow piercing which was seen last year when the singer was busy with ‘Butter’ promotions. Jungkook took to Instagram stories and brushed aside his bangs to show that his piercing is gone. Check out the video below: Also Read - Jab BTS Met Teja! Desi ARMY Makes TejRan Dance To 'Make It Right', BB15 Fans Call It 'Perfection'

WAIT WHAAAT ?? JUNGKOOK REMOVED HIS EYEBROWS PIERCING ??? 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/aAFu25m4jK — BTS L¡ve Stream!n L¡nks (@BTSLiveStreamin) February 26, 2022

Also Read - BTS Member Suga's Spotify Account Hacked, Posts Bhojpuri Bhajan, Desi ARMY Ask 'Who Did This?'

ARMY was left in shock when they say Jungkook’s new look. An ARMY wrote, “jungkook’s eyebrow piercing, you will be missed.” “jungkook cutely showing he removed his eyebrow piercing while humming

beautifully, his tiny gasp in the end 😭,” wrote another. Check out some of the reactions below:

In loving memory of Jungkook’s Eyebrow Piercing. — Spring Day (@I_Am_Spring_Day) February 26, 2022

Evryone crying over how jungkook took off his eye brow piercing watch him coming back with a belly piercing for Seoul concert — Shru⁷ (@bangtinyboyys) February 26, 2022

jungkook took off his eyebrow piercing i don’t know how to feel about life anymore — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) February 26, 2022

jungkook’s eyebrow piercing, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/6NSl2peXsb — hourly vminkook (@hourlyvmk) February 26, 2022

a moment of silence for jungkook’s eyebrow piercing. pic.twitter.com/aPLZuop6cK — ROCKSTAR JK. (@rockstarJKK) February 26, 2022

Watch this space for more updates on BTS.