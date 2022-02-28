K-Pop group BTS are on their way to world domination. While the septet is taking much-needed rest after a very hectic 2021, they are all set to perform for their fans at the Permission to Dance tour which will kick off in March at Seoul. However, today the K-Pop group is in the news for a completely different reason. BTS’ Jungkook just underwent a major look change that has sent ARMY into a tizzy.Also Read - BTS X Valimai: V, Jimin, Suga And Jungkook Groove To The Beats Of Ajith's Song 'Naanga Vera Maari'
The band's lead vocalist took to social media to share a video of him humming a song. ARMY was quick to notice that Jungkook didn't have his eyebrow piercing which was seen last year when the singer was busy with 'Butter' promotions. Jungkook took to Instagram stories and brushed aside his bangs to show that his piercing is gone. Check out the video below:
Also Read - BTS Member Suga's Spotify Account Hacked, Posts Bhojpuri Bhajan, Desi ARMY Ask 'Who Did This?'
ARMY was left in shock when they say Jungkook’s new look. An ARMY wrote, “jungkook’s eyebrow piercing, you will be missed.” “jungkook cutely showing he removed his eyebrow piercing while humming
beautifully, his tiny gasp in the end 😭," wrote another. Check out some of the reactions below:
