South Korea: BTS members J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga and RM are widely loved across the world. The singers enjoy a massive fan following and often get marriage or dating proposals on social media too. However, do you know what type of person is group member Jungkook attracted to? Well, the singer has now revealed it all.Also Read - WHAT! BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung's Rs 11,000 Bag Now Costs Over Rs 9.5 Lakhs | Here's Why

In an interview with fashion magazine GQ Korea, BTS’ youngest member Jungkook revealed that he find somebody attractive if that person is good at what he/she does. “Personally, I think people who are good at their jobs are very appealing and attractive. I think I like people who do their best diligently at all times,” Jungkook said. Apart from this, the singer added that he also likes people who have a lot of different hobbies and therefore he applies the same to himself too. “I think it is the same for me. Since I am attracted to those kinds of people, I feel like I am always trying to do my job well first as well,” Jungkook added. Also Read - Pushpa: The Rise Actor Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Listens and Dances On BTS Songs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz)

Also Read - BTS Sweeps Golden Disc Awards, Takes Home 4 Trophies Including 'Most Popular Artist'

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS boys recently released their merchandise products which are already in high demand across the world. The singers are currently on a short break and are at their respective homes in South Korea. Apart from this, the septet is also due to hold their next Permission To Dance On Stage concert in March which will be in their home turf only.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.