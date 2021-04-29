South Korea: Famous K-pop band BTS made a special guest appearance on the Indonesian television show, “Waktu Indonesia Belanja.” During the show, BTS members were asked what makes them different from other K-pop groups. To this, band member Jungkook said that it’s definitely the group’s fans, also known as its ARMY. “It is definitely ARMY. ARMY’s existence makes a huge difference,” he said. Also Read - BTS' J-Hope And RM Are Audience's Favourite, Selected As Idols People Want To Invite In University Festivals

BTS member Jungkook further added that ARMY is also as important as his fellow group members. He also asked his fans to take care of themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Please make sure that you take good care of yourselves for the time being. Please look after your health," the "Life Goes On" singer further added.

Undoubtedly, BTS ARMY has always made sure that they stand by their favourite K-pop group all the time. Recently, BTS army organised a fundraiser and raised over Rs. 20 lakh in 24 hours for India amid the coronavirus crisis. BTS Fanclub shared a donation link on their Twitter account and urged fans across the world to come forth and help those suffering at this hour of need.

On the work front, BTS recently held Bang Bang Con 21 which featured the group’s past concerts and fan meets. Apart from this, the South Korean band has already released the teaser for the upcoming Map Of The Soul ON:E photobook which is set to be released on May 24, 2021. Just a few days back, the K-pop band was also announced as French fashion giant Louis Vuitton’s new ambassadors.

