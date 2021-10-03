South Korea: BTS member Jungkook is making headlines once again. The K-pop singer is ruling the social media platform Twitter as he has achieved another milestone. Jungkook has become the first and currently the only person in the world with 3 million likes on 5 of his tweets. Jungkook is followed by former US President Barack Obama and current US president Joe Biden with two Tweets each of more than 3 million likes. BTS member V also has one Tweet with over three million likes on it.Also Read - BTS Wins Big At The Fact Music Awards 2021, Grabs 5 Trophies

Several ARMY members took to Twitter congratulating Jungkook. ‘Jungkook Rules Twitter’, ‘Jungkook Twitter King’ and ‘Social Media King Jungkook’ have also been trending on Twitter. Also Read - BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung Invites ARMY To Write Lyrics For His Next Song: 'I Am Envious That You Wrote For Jungkook'

JUNGKOOK WORLD DOMINATION FIRST & ONLY PERSON IN THE WORLD to have 5 Tweets with over 3 MILLION LIKES.✨ FIRST & ONLY PERSON IN THE WORLD to have 7 Tweets with over 1 MILLION RETWEETS.✨ JUNGKOOK RULES TWITTER

JUNGKOOK TWITTER KING pic.twitter.com/BWgrXPkPGh — JUNGKOOK DAILY UPDATE ʲᵏ (@Daily_JKUpdate) October 3, 2021

Also Read - BTS Jungkook Gets Lip Piercing For Group's Performance At An Award Show? ARMY Cannot Keep Calm

1st and only person in the world with 3M+ likes in 5 tweets by kookie

Golden boy JK

.

.

JUNGKOOK RULES TWITTER

SNS KING JUNGKOOK

JUNGKOOK TWITTER KING pic.twitter.com/Fi7jfqiHHf — Jiminieday 13th-october (@KokilaModi33) October 3, 2021

To celebrate Jungkook’s new achievement of having 5 tweets with over 3 Million likes SNS KING JUNGKOOK

JUNGKOOK RULES TWITTER

JUNGKOOK TWITTER KING pic.twitter.com/Vo2MEQu9Lg — zaarish (@Zaarish2) October 3, 2021

Meanwhile, K-pop has also been ruling Twitter globally. In August, Twitter announced that between July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 there were a total of 7.5 billion Tweets about K-pop. While BTS is the topmost talked about K-pop artist, it is followed by NCT and Blackpink.

On the work front, BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are all set for their concert of the year titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’. This is the group’s first official concert of the year and will be held in person. It will be held at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2.