BTS Jungkook Says ‘RRR’ While Grooving to ‘Naatu Naatu’, Indian ARMY Goes Bonkers – Watch

BTS Jungkook recently said 'RRR' while grooving to 'Naatu Naatu' and left the Indian ARMY surprised as they went berserk.

BTS Jungkook Says ‘RRR’: BTS Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook is known for his fun Instagram pictures and reels. The K-Pop singer has a massive fan base across the globe who have been nicknamed by the internet as ARMY. While the world is celebrating SS Rajamouli’s RRR, every movie buff and music lover cannot stop themselves from grooving to Naatu Naatu. The song featuring PAN (popular-across-nation) stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan has won the Golden Globes 2023 in the Best Original Song category. It has also been nominated in the same category at the 95th Academy Awards. Jungkook recently posted a video of himself while Naatu Naatu played in the background. His cute way of saying RRR is winning hearts and Indian ARMY is going bonkers.

CHECK OUT INDIAN ARMY’S REACTION TO JUNGKOOK’S NAATU NAATU VIDEO:

Biggest win for Desimyspic.twitter.com/TSFWFH2kPI — ⟭⟬9⁷⟬⟭ ️️ FaceOnTheStreet #SetMeFree (@purpletwts) March 3, 2023

Jungkook vibing to naatu naatu is so wholesome he knows the movie name too wtf pic.twitter.com/hJy5lSVqaI — Navi⁷ on the street| minmarch (@13vantae) March 3, 2023

Reaction of @RRRMovie to JUNGKOOK’s vibing, singing and dancing to ‘Naatu Naatu’ during his live. “JUNGKOOK….❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍ “It’s amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much.” “We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea. #RRRMovie” pic.twitter.com/G4mwUB9lS2 — Daily_JK97ʲᵏ (@Daily_JK97) March 4, 2023

Indian ARMYs after watching jk Vibing to naatu naatu : pic.twitter.com/kkLRv0VY7N — f¡a“ً⁷ ᴴᵒᵖᵉ ᵒⁿ ᵗʰᵉ ˢᵗʳᵉᵉᵗ (@chiminass) March 3, 2023

Jungkook cutely vibing to Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR.. Never thought we will see him vibing to Indian song JUNGKOOK LIVEpic.twitter.com/GEbKCNNf2R — t⁷♡ (@bts_we_are_7) March 3, 2023

After seeing jk listening to naatu naatu, day’s not far when this edit gets real pic.twitter.com/VvQwnuDa9y — T⁷ on the street ‍♀️ (@tvaehyuvng) March 3, 2023

Jungkook vibing to Naatu Naatu from RRR. I’m positive Jimin and others are very much aware of the song. The way I’m so hyped even now we came so far peeps…from being nowhere in their radar to here *sniff sniff* pic.twitter.com/PxD0u5B3GW — Jeoni⁷ (@ChimmyxKookies) March 4, 2023

Jungkook is a South Korean singer. He is a member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo and Alia Bhatt in a special appearance.

