BTS’ Jungkook sets boundaries with fans over his personal life during livestream: ‘Don’t tell me…’

BTS star Jungkook used his latest Weverse livestream to share an honest message with fans about personal boundaries. While thanking ARMY for their love and concern, the singer made it clear that he wants the freedom to make his own choices.

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BTS JK (PC: Twitter)

BTS member Jungkook is known for his honest interactions with fans, and his latest Weverse livestream was no different. The singer went live to unwind, chat with ARMY and spend some relaxed time online. What began as a casual conversation, however, soon turned into an honest discussion about personal boundaries and the pressures that come with being one of the world’s biggest pop stars. During the livestream, Jungkook noticed several fans repeatedly asking him to end the broadcast and go to sleep. To this, he gently explained that he wanted to make his own decisions about his daily life. His response quickly went viral, with many fans praising the singer speaking openly about the importance of respecting an artist’s personal space.

BTS Jungkook asks fans to respect his personal choices

After wrapping up the Madrid concert, BTS’ JK went for a Weverse livestream to relax, Jungkook responded after noticing repeated comments telling him to go to bed. The singer thanked fans for caring about his wellbeing but explained that he would rather decide for himself when to sleep. He shared that he has struggled with sleeping for a long time and even relies on medication to help him rest. Jungkook clarified that staying awake late at night is normal for him and does not necessarily mean he is overworking himself.

He said, “I’m sorry, but please don’t tell me to go to bed. Don’t tell me to go to bed. I’ll sleep when I decide to,” he said. “I appreciate that you’re worried about me, and I know you’re saying it because you care, but I’m not sleepy. I’m just not sleepy. What can I do? Even if I want to sleep, I’m not very good at it. I have to take medication to sleep. I just can’t fall asleep.” He further shared, “Honestly, I probably won’t get sleepy until around 2. That’s just how I’ve always been. It’s normal for me. I’m not overdoing it. I’m staying up because that’s what I want to do.”

Please, let Jungkook live his life : I’m sorry, but please don’t tell me to go to bed. Don’t tell me to go to bed. I’ll sleep when I decide to. I appreciate that you’re worried about me, and I know you’re saying it because you care, but I’m not sleepy. I’m just not sleepy.… pic.twitter.com/A7aeJiPaGD — Lore ⊙⊝⊜ (@thankyouBusan) June 28, 2026

The BTS star reassured viewers that he was feeling fine and asked them not to worry unnecessarily. He concluded by saying, “I really appreciate your concern, and I’m genuinely, genuinely okay. So please don’t say things like, ‘Go to bed soon.’ You don’t have to say that. I’m okay. Really, really okay.”

BTS Jungkook also addresses previous livestream controversy

During the same broadcast, BTS JK also reflected on one of his previous livestreams that attracted criticism after he appeared to be drinking alcohol and used a few swear words. The singer apologised to anyone who may have felt uncomfortable but admitted he was still trying to understand why the incident became controversial. He said his intention had never been to upset anyone and emphasised that his relationship with fans has always been genuine.

His honest explanation was welcomed by many viewers, who appreciated his willingness to openly discuss the issue instead of ignoring it.

About BTS’ Jungkook (BTS JK)

Jeon Jung-kook, known as Jungkook, is the main vocalist and youngest member of BTS. He debuted with BTS in 2013 and is known for his singing, dancing, and stage performances. His hit songs, including Euphoria, My Time, Seven, and Standing Next to You, continue to be widely streamed.

Nicknamed the Golden Maknae, he is admired for his versatility and success as both a group member and solo artist. Currently, he is currently performing with BTS as part of the ARIRANG World Tour 2026.