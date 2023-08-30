Home

BTS member Jungkook's fans are worried after the vocalist gets a new hair cut. BTS ARMY talked about his military enlistment - Check the reactions here.

K-pop’s popular band BTS known as Bangtan Boys’ member, vocalist Jungkook has been making headlines for his new look. He recently got a fresh haircut and his hair has been shortened. In May, Jeon Jungkook had said once in a video that he wouldn’t cut all his hair, but rather go for hair lighting. BTS ARMY has been worrying about the sudden change in his look as he might be enlisted in the military. There are several reactions and questions on Jungkook’s short hair look on Twitter. The 25-year-old dropped a TikTok video, as a new Seven Remix challenge and that’s when his fans came to know about the hair.

Talking about Military enlistment, the Korean Mandatory Military Service’s admission age starts from 18 to 35. Jungkook is the youngest member of the BTS band, he was just a 15-year-old boy when he joined the band. Members Jin and J-Hope from the BTS band have already begun their military training. Suga will be the next member to join the army. For those who don’t know, those who are enlisted in the military, have to get their hair short and that’s why the fans of Jungkook are guessing about his admission.

Check BTS ARMY’S Reactions on Jungkook Getting a Hair Cut:

Jungkook cutting his hair subtly just like what he promised, means we’re nearing to see him enter the military. — zie (@liligukie127) August 26, 2023

Jungkook with short hair …. I’m in love 😍 pic.twitter.com/6OHz5pz0ar — • Military Wife🪞 •FAN ACCOUNT• (@OT7_06_13) August 30, 2023

long haired jungkook will be missed ☹️ pic.twitter.com/ivtpfwwDcV — belle⁷ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ || military wife (@vk1mtae) August 30, 2023

whoever prayed to the ancestral gods to bring sowozoo jungkook back…. you won pic.twitter.com/2cIvGuej2u — cynꪜ military wife era (@hslotsuga) August 30, 2023

On June 14, 2022, the BTS band announced a scheduled pause in group activities to enable their members’ mandatory South Korean military service, with a reunion planned for 2025. Jin, who is the oldest member, became the first to enlist in the military. On December 13, 2022, J-Hope was the second member to get enlisted on April 18, 2023.

