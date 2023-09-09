Home

Entertainment

BTS Jungkook Smoking in LA? Army Comes to Rescue After Private Pictures Go Viral

BTS Jungkook Smoking in LA? Army Comes to Rescue After Private Pictures Go Viral

BTS's Jungkook's viral smoking pictures outside an LA restaurant left her fans divided - Check unseen photos!

BTS Jungkook Smoking in LA? Army Comes to Rescue After Private Pictures Go Viral

BTS’ Jungkook is currently in the United States to fulfil his professional commitment. However, the singer came under the radar after his smoking pictures went viral outside a restaurant in LA. In the viral photos, Jungkook was seen smoking with his staff members in a casual black t-shirt and jeans. Even though BTS supporters respect the Bangton Boys’ privacy but army had mixed reactions following the viral smoking pictures of Jungkook. While some of his followers were shocked by it, others criticized him. Many individuals showed up in Jungkook’s defence and said that it was his personal life.

Trending Now

Jungkook’s Smoking Photos Go Viral

You may like to read

BTS Army Defends Jungkook After Leaked Smoking Pictures Go Viral:

Jungkook’s smoking pictures outside a restaurant in Los Angeles took the internet by storm. His fans created an online feud about the whole instance. Most of his fans defended him while others criticized him. One user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, “The only thing I was not expecting, is JUNGKOOK smoking Like a teenager in the street, what is going on with you???” Another user wrote, “Everyone be saying ‘it’s harmful’ just because it’s jungkook, you shouldn’t tolerate him smoking yada yada yada. he knows what he’s doing. not just him but some idols are grown ass men already, they know what they’re doing. they’re human. let them live (sic).”

BTS Army Supports Jungkook:

The only thing I was not expecting, is JUNGKOOK smoking Like a teenager in the street, what is going on with you??? https://t.co/IbiX5gZDNU — namjoonaaa (@7sea7sea) September 9, 2023

everyone be saying “it’s harmful” “just because it’s jungkook, you shouldn’t tolerate him smoking” yada yada yada. he knows what he’s doing. not just him but some idols are grown ass men already, they know what they’re doing. they’re human. let them live. https://t.co/cmsuM3rLty — ena (@cxiiena) September 9, 2023

Another user pointed at Jungkook’s previous statement about his dad to quit smoking and wrote, “The only reason I find Jungkook smoking unbelievable is cause he begged his dad to stop out of fear, but things change, people change, everything change (I didn’t mean to do that but slay) and if he is, it’s his voice, his lungs, his choice.”

BTS Army Concerned For Jungkook:

The only reason I find Jungkook smoking unbelievable is cause he begged his dad to stop out of fear, but things change, people change, everything change (I didn’t mean to do that but slay) and if he is, it’s his voice, his lungs, his choice. — Tam•👨🏻‍🚀🥢❤️‍🔥•⁷Namu🎂 (@namhoobies) September 8, 2023

BTS Jungkook’s Upcoming Projects

Jungkook recently released his solo debut song ‘Seven’ which became a massive hit globally. The song has also been nominated for Song of the Summer at upcoming VMAs. On September 8 Jungkook was officially announced as a co-headliner for the Global Citizen Festival 2023 that will take place in New York on September 23.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES