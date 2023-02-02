  • Home
BTS Jungkook Surprises ARMY With Weverse Live And Fans Can’t Get Enough of His Tattoo And Long Hair – Check Tweets

BTS ARMY is going berserk on social media seeing Jungkook making a fashion statement with his long hair and tattoo in a surprise Weverse live with fans. Check out the reactions here.

Published: February 2, 2023 3:26 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta Kumar

BTS Jungkook knows how to make his fans happy with just the right kind of surprise at the right time. At around 2 am on Thursday, the Left & Right singer organised a surprise Weverse live and totally made the fans go crazy with his style. The 25-year-old pop singer sported a basic t-shirt but his long hair and the tattoo totally impressed the ARMY.

Also Read:

Jungkook, who’s a part of the immensely popular K-pop band BTS, first apologised for being away and then talked about the messages that he receives every day from the fans. However, apart from everything that he said in the video, his style is what made the ARMY go gaga. The social media is full of tweets and posts about how the fans simply loved Jungkook’s long mains and his tattoos.

“You are not good for my health jungkook (sic),” wrote a fan, as another said, “JUNGKOOK, KNOCK KNOCK, WELCOME BACK, THE LONG HAIR, HIS HAIR trend now (sic).”

CHECK BTS ARMY REACTING TO JUNGKOOK’S HAIR AND TATTOOS:

The live stream went over for two hours and ‘the golden Maknae of the group’ even sang songs to entertain the fans. He picked a mic and sang Seventeen, Crush, and Suga among other numbers, making the fans go wild. He even explained the meaning of his tattoos and why he got them in the first place. The ARMY was also excited to see his dog Bam making a quick entry into the live stream as he kissed and hugged him. BTS RM and V also appeared online to have a brief chat with Jungkook.

Meanwhile, the BTS ARMY is looking forward to RM and Jungkook performing together at the Grammy Awards 2023 amid strong rumours. The confirmation isn’t here yet though.

Topics

Published Date: February 2, 2023 3:26 PM IST