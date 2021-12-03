Los Angeles: Ever since day one of BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage Concert, group member Jungkook has been making headlines for his hot looks. Several pictures and videos of the singer from the stage are already setting fire on social media. Even on the last day of the concert, Junkook did not fail to impress fans with his good looks. Once again, the K-pop idol grabbed all the eyeballs as he dressed up in completely black attire. However, what raised hotness levels, even more, was when Jungkook was spotted taking his shirt off while leaving the stage. This caught everyone’s attention and now the video is going viral on social media.Also Read - BTS Army Treats Jin With a Sweet Pre-Birthday Surprise At LA Concert, Singer Says 'I Love You'

Fans are sharing Jungkook’s video and talking about his dashing looks. “Have some mercy on us Jungkook,” one of the ARMY members wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “Holy Sh*i Jungkook took off his jacket again!” Also Read - BTS Rules The World! Septet Tops 9 of Billboard's Year-End Charts For 2021

Check out Jungkook’s video videos and how ARMY is reacting to it:

Also Read - BTS Boys To Quarantine For 10 Days After Returning To South Korea Post LA Concert | Here's Why

i need to fcking breathe someone take jungkook away from me pic.twitter.com/zOpJADEMxt — AJ⁷ BTS AOTY || ia📚 (@btxtkosmos) December 3, 2021

HOLY SH*T JUNGKOOK TOOK OFF HIS JACKET AGAIN pic.twitter.com/14qFne6FmN — life on bangtan universe ☔ (@villaintaeieyo) December 3, 2021

Even on day one of the mega show, Jungkook’s videos went viral on social media in which he was seen showcasing his dancing skills on the song ‘Fake Love’.

Meanwhile, it was the last day of the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles. Thousands of ARMY members from across the world attended the mega show where the K-pop septet compelled everyone to tap their feet with their super energetic performance. Now, BTS boys will be returning to South Korea where they will quarantine themselves for a period of ten days. This also means that the septet will not be able to perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) which are scheduled to take place on December 11 (since it is not possible for BTS members to complete their 10-days quarantine before that).