BTS Jungkook to Perform Dreamers at FIFA World Cup 2022, ARMY Goes Berserk: ‘So Proud…’

BTS Jungkook is all set to perform for Dreamers at FIFA World Cup 2022. BTS ARMY is super-excited about the upcoming live event.

BTS' Jungkook's FIFA World Cup 2022 Track Dreamers Released; ARMY Goes Crazy: 'Goosebumps...Legend'

BTS Jungkook to Perform at FIFA World Cup 2022: BTS singer Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook has the biggest surprise for football fans. He will be performing live at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 at Qatar. The K-pop singer will be performing Dreamers at the event according to a statement by BigHit Music. The BTS agency took to global fandom platform Weverse on Saturday to share the update. The statement read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We’d like to inform you about BTS Jungkook’s participation in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. At the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jung Kook will be performing the official soundtrack Dreamers.”

BTS ARMY GOES GAGA OVER JUNGKOO’S UPCOMING FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 PERFORMANCE

The statement also mentioned, “[Opening Ceremony Information] – Time> 17:40 PM – 18:10 PM, November 20 (AST- Arabia Standard Time)> 23:40 PM, November 20 – 00:10 AM, November 21 (KST)- Channel List for Viewing: Link We ask for your interest in BTS Jung Kook’s performance at the World Cup opening ceremony. Thank you.” In no time BTS and Jungkook fans went berserk. BTS ARMY has been excited and looking forward to Jungkook’s performance at FIFA 2022.

CHECK OUT BTS ARMY’S REACTION TO JUNGKOOK’S FORTHCOMING DREAMERS PERFORMANCE AT FIFA WORLD CUP 2022:

look at the stadium where “DREAMERS” is going to perform by JEON JUNGKOOK, IM SO PROUD OF HIM pic.twitter.com/pyuxOWeAUB — P.G⁷ (@bts_amiunicorn) November 19, 2022

I’m so proud of our Jungkook. I’m super hyped to hear this masterpiece with his heavenly vocals!!!! pic.twitter.com/dCc6Gf8QCe — ✮nalisha⁷||INDIGO #FIFAKOOK (@OT7BTSLEGENDS) November 19, 2022

Jungkook is a South Korean pop singer. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS.

For more updates on BTS and Jungkook, check out this space at India.com.