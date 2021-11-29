Los Angeles: For another day, BTS boys – Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga rocked the world with their super-energetic performance at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. Thousands of ARMY members from across the world gathered to listen to their favourite singers LIVE after a gap of two years. However, the septet left everyone stunned as they made an appearance on the stage. Fans were left completely impressed, not just with the vocals of the singers, but also with their dashing looks. From Jungkook to V and Jimin, each of the group members looked absolutely handsome and hot.Also Read - BTS Leader RM Gets 'Emotional Beyond Words' As He Saw Massive Gathering At SoFi Stadium In LA

Several ARMY members took to Twitter sharing pictures (or videos) of these BTS members and talked about their looks. While one of the fans wrote, ‘Jungkook is full of sexiness,’ another social media user Tweeted, ‘Jimin is so hot.’ Apart from this, Jungkook’s abs also caught everyone’s attention. The singer was spotted performing with his unbuttoned jacket. Also Read - BTS J-Hope Gets Emotional As He Expresses Love For ARMY, Says 'I Love You'

Also Read - BTS Boys Rocked The World With Their 'Butter' and 'Dynamite' Performance At Permission To Dance On Stage | Watch

He flashed his abs so many times already but it still does things to me #PTD_On_Stage_LA pic.twitter.com/FuJ0bP4vHV — (@jmbunnny) November 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles will continue on December 2 and December 3 as well.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS Permission To Dance On Stage In Los Angeles Concert.