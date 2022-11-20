BTS’ Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Track Dreamers Released; ARMY Goes Crazy: ‘Goosebumps…Legend’

BTS’ Jungkook’s New Track Dreamers Released: The wait is finally over for BTS’ Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook’s fans. The South Korean singer dropped Dreamers, his official soundtrack for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The song was shared through the official twitter handle of BTS as the post was captioned as, “Dreamers Release #Dreamers2022 #JungKook.” In no time, BTS ARMY went bonkers over the announcement post. BTS and Jungkook’s fans from across the globe hailed the new addition to their playlist. Dreamers has been the most awaited Jungkook track in the recent times. A netizen commented, “Omg legendary.” Another person wrote, “HES A LEGEND!!” While a fan also commented, “I GOT GOOSEBUMPS WITHOUT INSTRUMENT HIS VOCAL #DreamersbyJungkook.”

Jungkook is a South Korean pop singer. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS.

