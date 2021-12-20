South Korea: BTS boys – Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga are worldwide favourite and their music rules hearts. Once again, BTS members are setting records with their latest track titled ‘Permission To Dance’. On December 20, the music video of the song crossed 400 million views on YouTube. With this, Permission To Dance MV has become the group’s 16th music video to have more than 400 million views on YouTube. Other BTS songs that are on the list are “DNA,” “Fire,” “Dope,” “Fake Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “IDOL,” “Save Me, “Boy With Luv,” “Not Today,” “Dynamite,” “Spring Day,” “Butter,” “ON”, and “Life Goes On.”Also Read - BTS Makes History, Nominated For 'Best International Group' At 2022 BRIT Awards Again

Permission To Dance was released on July 9 along with the CD version of Butter. It is the second collaboration between BTS and English singer Ed Sheeran. The song had recorded over 68 million views in just 24 hours of its release. In just a few days, Permission To Dance became a global sensation and topped the iTunes chart in over 90 countries including the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia among others. Also Read - Hold Your Breath! BTS V Looks Super Hot As He Goes Shirtless In His New Beard Look

Watch BTS Permission To Dance Here:

The song also received praises from World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He had thanked BTS boys for using sign language in the song. Also Read - BTS J-Hope and Jin's Cute Instagram Conversation Is Winning Hearts, Have You Read It Yet?

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS boys are currently on a short break and are enjoying some quality time with their families at home. During this time, they will also be preparing for their upcoming album details about which have not been released yet. Moreover, the septet is also due to hold a mega concert in Seoul in March 2022. It is also titled ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.