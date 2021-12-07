South Korea: BTS members – Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM and V have finally joined social media platform Instagram individually. This has created a buzz on social media with ARMY members from across the world looking forward to seeing a glimpse of K-pop singers’ behind-the-camera life. However, it is obvious to make mistakes and wonder how things work when you are new to a social media platform. Similarly, soon after joining Instagram, V aka Kim Taehyung mistakenly followed BLACKPINK member Jennie but latest unfollowed her.Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Breaks Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie's Records On Instagram | Here's How

Fans were also quick to notice the same and wonder what had actually happened. However, seems like V mistakenly clicked on recommendations made by Instagram. Soon after the incident, he took to Weverse (another social media platform) and wrote, “Recommended by Instagram Is there a way to get rid of this?….It’s a scary app.” Also Read - BTS Jungkook, Jimin and Jin Return Home After LA Concert But Where Are Rest Of Group Members?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김태형 (@thv)

Also Read - FINALLY! BTS' Jungkook, Kim Taehyung, Jin and Others Are On Instagram | Check Their First Post

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyun crossed one million followers in just 40 minutes. With this, the k-pop singer has broken the record of popular actor Angelina Jolie to reach this milestone in a record time. Apart from this, V has also become the fastest person to reach 10 million followers within 24 hours. The record was earlier held with the FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston. Currently, the singer’s Instagram account has reached 17.8 million followers.

On the work front, BTS boys are currently on a short break during which they will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.