Los Angeles: BTS boys – Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga have repeatedly performed on stage at the global level. However, it's time for them to perform on a crosswalk. No, we are not kidding. The globally famous K-pop singers were recently seen performing at a crosswalk during a segment of The Late Night Show With James Corden. The group members performed their super hit songs including Butter, Dynamite and Permission To Dance. While BTS' surprise concert left the crowd at the crosswalk stunned, the singers also had a major task – finish off the concert till the traffic light turns green!

Needless to say, fans enjoyed the crosswalk concert. However, one person who caught everyone's attention was group member V aka Kim Taehyung. After the boys wrapped up their 'Dynamite' performance at the crosswalk, they rushed aside from the road with their props. However, in hurry, Kim slipped and slid on the road. Even though he balanced himself well, Kim later realises that he has to help his fellow group members in lifting props from the road and therefore he rushes back.

Watch BTS’ ‘Crosswalk Concert’ Here:

.@bts_twt lit the intersection up like DYNAMITE! 🧨 pic.twitter.com/6N7MYm1NBz — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 17, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS boys also made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden last month for an interview. On the work front, the K-pop singers are on a short break currently and are enjoying some quality time with their families. During this time, they will also prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.