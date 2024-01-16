Home

BTS Lead Vocalist RM Reveals Why He Postponed His Military Enlistment Says, ‘My Old Age..’

K-pop idol RM aka Kim Nam-joon recently gave a statement on why he decided to postpone his military enlistment. Here's what he said.

BTS lead vocalist RM renowned for his exceptional speaking skills, has once again captured the audience with his latest speech. RM and Kim Taehyung, also known as V, completed their military training, and RM gave a speech at the graduation ceremony. In his address, he disclosed that he had delayed his military enlistment out of fear and concern. Here’s what he stated further.

RM Reveals His Age Factor Was The Reason For Delay

A video of the ceremony has been making rounds on the internet. RM in his native language said, “It is true that I postponed my enlistment for a long time, and because I joined the military at a fairly old age, I was afraid and worried about many things (sic).”

RM further added, “Also, because I enlisted late, most of my colleagues in the dormitory I lived with were younger fellow trainees who were about 10 years younger than me. Through mental strength education, I realised the necessity of the military and the need for basic military training in Korea, a divided country and armistice country (sic).”

Here’s a video of RM’s Ceremony:

27연대 9중대 180번 #김남준 훈련병

수료식 영상 txt 🐨

27연대 9중대 180번 #김남준 훈련병

수료식 영상 txt 🐨

저는 입대 자체를 장기간 미뤄왔고 또 나이가 제법 있는 상태에서 입대하다보니 많은 것들이 두렵고 걱정이 됐었던 것이 사실입니다 또한 늦게 입대하는 바람에 같이 생활했던 생활관의 동기들은 거의 대부분이 저와 열 살 가량 차이나는 어린…

RM Opens About His Army Training Experience

The BTS leader further spoke, “I had many experiences that I would not have had had it not been for the Army Training Center. In particular, the night march I completed a few days ago was the most memorable (sic).”

Namjoon also added, “As I marched with my comrades all night, looked at the stars, and cheered together during difficult times, I was able to feel the kind of camaraderie I had only heard about (sic).”

RM Thanks His Leaders Who Taught Him ‘Military Life’

Towards the end, RM addressed his military leaders and added, “Thanks to the great executives and squad leaders, I was able to complete many trainings that were very unfamiliar to me in a rewarding and fun way. I was able to naturally find meaning, fun, and reward in military life. I would like to express my gratitude (sic).”

He concluded his speech by saying, “I would like to say that although it would be ideal to live in a world where everyone does not need to learn marksmanship, the peace that has been enjoyed in Korea for over 70 years is not possible. Thanks to the noble sacrifice, effort, and dedication of many people, we will do our best to carry out our mission (sic).”

