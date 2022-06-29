BTS Leader RM Leads Very Normal Life: BTS’ RM aka Kim Namjoon recently revealed that his off stage persona is completely in contrast with his image as the K-pop boy band leader. RM said that he lives a very normal life like an average South Korean citizen in a recent interview at the Art Basel podcast. RM told that hanging out with old friends and eating some Bulgogi is his idea of chilling. RM also admitted that travelling abroad made him aware of his real identity, and he cannot live in a foreign country feeling at home in Seoul. RM gave his opinion on the resilience of Koreans after the war as well.Also Read - BTS’ V Returns From Paris in Sexy Orange Shorts, ARMY Goes Crazy With His Airport Look - Watch

RM on Turning 30

RM admitted that BTS members were inching towards their 30s and it is seen as expiry date for K-Pop boy bands. The BTS leader stated that the members and he were focused on growth on artists and aimed to have a long career in the industry. RM confessed, “I don’t like to divide the art world, but when I see the painters and visual artists, most of them get their fame after their death, their soul is a long time thing, a long period thing. Because somebody paints this in their 20s, changes their paintings in 30s, starts to make a sculpture in 40s. So when I see them, I could be brave, because I’m 29 in Korea, so when we turn 30 it’s a different thing. I’m still just a young man. But in a world of boy bands, turning 30 is something different in K-pop. That’s sad, but it’s a fact.” Also Read - BTS ARMY Trends 'It's Ok To Rest', 'Leave BTS' as Korean Singers Association Demands Reconsidering Group Hiatus

RM Speaks About ARMY

RM aka Kim Namjoon considers ARMY, the fandom as the other wing of BTS. RM said that the ARMY were not just an enthusiastic bunch but worked hard for the Korean band. RM pointed out that the ARMY insisted that US radio stations play BTS songs which gave them exposure which helped the Korean boy band at Billboards. Kim mentioned that people should see the ARMY’s overwhelmingly immense love for BTS.

RM Wants to Open His Own Art Space

RM aka Kim Namjoon revealed in the podcast that he has quite a collection of art works. RM plans to take up a couple of floors and set up a space that has a café and two floors dedicated to art. RM told that a museum would be a huge endeavour but he could do something like this.

RM on Being BTS Leader

RM also confessed in the podcast that his role as the BTS leader has played a huge part in shaping his personality and he held onto it with intensity. RM, wants to make an attempt in his 30s and 40s to live both as a member of BTS and as Kim Namjoon. RM told that he gets inspired to leave behind a timeless legacy by seeing art in his home work space. He also gets inspired by art in becoming a better adult.



