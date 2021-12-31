South Korea: There seems to be no end to the dating rumours of BTS members. Just a few days after the reports of Jungkook dating Korean actor Lee Yoo Bi made headlines, now similar reports of group leader RM have surfaced. This after, a Korean YouTube channel claimed that RM has been dating a wealthy non-celebrity woman since 2019. However, the BigHit Music Agency has now clarified on the same, calling all such reports baseless. “It is not true that RM is in a relationship,” the agency told a South Korea based news agency.Also Read - Happy V Day: BTS Army Gathers in Kolkata to Celebrate Taehyung’s Birthday in Style, Watch Viral Video

Just a few days before, BigHit denied reports of Jungkook dating Korean actor Lee Yoo Bi and mentioned that they will take legal action against the YouTuber who is spreading all such false information. For the unversed, the rumours of Jungkook dating Lee made also headlines after a YouTuber hinted the same and shared pictures from their social media accounts.

Earlier in October this year, the dating reports of BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung made headlines. Reports claimed that the singer was dating the daughter of South Korea's Paradise Group president. However, V dismissed all such rumours and expressed anger over the same. "I will shoot poisoned needles at the back of their necks in my dream tonight. Watch the back of your necks," he had said. Even HYBE Labels had dismissed the rumours saying that the two families are only 'acquaintances' and that the dating rumours are false.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga are currently in home isolation after they were tested positive for coronavirus. Apart from this, on the work front, the K-pop singers are due to hold a mega concert in Seoul in March 2022. It is titled ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’.