Los Angeles: BTS members – Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, V and Suga rocked the world with their 'Dynamite' performance at their concert in Los Angeles. While ARMY members from across the world watched the mega show and loved it, the K-pop singers held a press conference after the first day. The septet talked about performing with a LIVE audience after a gap of two years and thanked ARMY for loving them so much.

However, during the press conference, group leader RM got emotional as he talked about the stadium filled with fans. "As artists, (who) started out in Korea, the limitations of our identity, language, genre, invisible walls, we felt like they really existed. But every moment, we tried to give our best to every show, every performance, (all) the music, all of our hearts, and I think those small moments truly made today's miracle for us," RM said.

Yesterday, even J-Hope got emotional and was spotted with tears in his eyes as he expressed love for the ARMY. 'I love you,' he said with a flying kiss gesture towards fans. For the unversed, SoFi stadium was flooded with ARMY members from across the world for Permission To Dance On Stage concert by BTS.

Meanwhile, Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles continued for another day on November 29 as well. Apart from this, the group will hold another round of concerts on December 2 and December 3.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS Permission To Dance On Stage In Los Angeles Concert.