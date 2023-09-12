By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BTS Leader RM Turns 29: ‘Our Forever Leader…,’ Army Cuts Cake, Makes Videos and More | Check Heartfelt Wishes
BTS Army has yet again gone above and beyond to celebrate the 29th birthday of BTS' idol Kim Namjoon a.k.a RM. From cutting cake to revisiting his video, fans made it special for him and how!
BTS member and the leader of the band RM a.k.a Kim Namjoon turned 29 today and the BTS army simply cannot keep calm. Fans are over the moon and had even started the preparations a few days prior. In order to make Joonie’s special day more memorable, fans have flooded the internet with heartfelt videos, wishes and more.
The exceptional rapper is very popular in the global rap scene and enjoys a huge fanbase across the world. Fans posted his posters, customized ads and did everything to make RM feel special. Kim Namjoon’s fellow band members V and Jimin also wished the artist and Jimin shared a picture with RM on his Instagram.
ARMY CELEBRATES RM’ BIRTHDAYS | CHECK REACTIONS
BTS Army showed immense love for RM on his birthday and dropped heartfelt messages on X (formerly known as Twitter ). One user tweeted , “Happy Birthday RM!! Our fearless leader who without him, BTS would not be the amazing group it is. Wishing you peace and joy and beautiful art and music.” another user wrote ,”May your days be happy. I respect and love you with all my heart. Happy Birthday RM.”
Happy Birthday RM!! Our fearless leader who without him, BTS would not be the amazing group it is. Wishing you peace and joy and beautiful art and music. #HappyBirthdayNamjoon pic.twitter.com/5Y1CusaYYr
— BTS_Craken ⁷ (@BtsCraken) September 12, 2023
May your days be happy.
I respect and love you with all my heart.
Happy Birthday RM.#사랑보다_남준해#Happy_RM_Day #OurWildFlowerRM#RMDay2023 #OurTrendsetterRM#HappyRMDay#RM#BTS
TO ETERNITY WITH RM pic.twitter.com/qVPpk2KC3r
— らぱぱぱぱ☺︎☺︎☺︎ (@rapapapapa5) September 11, 2023
RM’s fans from Africa also didn’t miss to wish the global star on his birthday and shared a video of them dancing.
Happy birthday @BTS_twt’s forever leader RM! Birthday wishes from Africa!!!#RMDay#HappyBirthdayRM#HappyBirthdayNamjoon pic.twitter.com/BimcVnsiRS
— WORLD SURPRISE VIDEO (@world_surprisev) September 11, 2023
Another fan cut a cake on RM’s birthday!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAMJOON@BTS_twt #WeHealWithRM#OurPrideAndJoyRM #LifeIsBetterWithRM #RMLivingHisWay #OurWildFlowerRM#HappyBirthdayRM #RMDay2023 #OurTrendsetterRM#HappyRMDay
TO ETERNITY WITH RM
CHAPTER 29 PAGE 1 pic.twitter.com/nIUhr0fK5O
— ᴿᴹهانجون.♡|RM DAY (@HAN1RM) September 11, 2023
Fans also shared a cute video that depicted RM’s transformation from childhood to becoming a global star.
It’s Joon’s birthday today
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE @BTS_twt #WeHealWithRM#OurPrideAndJoyRM #LifeIsBetterWithRM #RMLivingHisWay #OurWildFlowerRM#HappyBirthdayRM #RMDay2023 #OurTrendsetterRM#HappyRMDay
TO ETERNITY WITH RM
CHAPTER 29 PAGE 1 pic.twitter.com/drjNs30WXJ
— ᴿᴹهانجون.♡|RM DAY (@HAN1RM) September 11, 2023
Another fan shared a video of Egyptian Army singing RM’s song Wild flower on his birthday.
EGYPTIAN ARMY EXPLODE IT BY SINGING WILD FLOWER FOR RM
HAPPY BIRTHDAY OUR LEADER #HappyBirthdayNamjoon#WeHealWithRM#OurPrideAndJoyRM#LifelsBetterWithRM@rmnewsdata @RMGlobalUnion @jooniesloops @tinyjoonbot @ArabRM_twt @jooniesloops @kimnamjoonpics @rmarchives pic.twitter.com/HvxEKrKngk
— Eagle Egyptian ARMY(ꪜ) (@BTS_EGYPT_EAGLE) September 11, 2023
“Happy birthday to the most namjoonie person in the world. Namjooning is a verb and I feel like namjoonie should be an adjective for someone who is smart, wise, very attractive, thoughtful, a good leader, and brilliant poet. We love you Namjoon!” a fan wrote this beautiful message to RM .
Happy birthday to the most namjoonie person in the world. Namjooning is a verb and I feel like namjoonie should be an adjective for someone who is smart, wise, very attractive, thoughtful, a good leader, and brilliant poet. We love you Namjoon!#HappyBirthdayRM pic.twitter.com/vGhamopjKu
— Kate⁷ (@blushing_tae) September 11, 2023
RM’S LETTER TO HIS FANS
Over the moon with the love and affection of his fans, RM took to a social media platform and shared an open letter expressing his gratitude and love for the heartfelt wishes and the immense support he has been receiving from the Army.
#RM via Weverse
#HappyBirthdayNamjoon pic.twitter.com/Ozzu6bshmv
— BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@btschartsdailys) September 11, 2023
RM debuted with his solo album ‘Indigo’ in 2022 is currently done with his schedule and is expected to enroll in his mandatory service by the end of this year.
