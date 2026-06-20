BTS leader RM makes history as first global Ambassador of National Museum of Korea, ARMY says ‘Nobody does it like Joon’

BTS leader RM has added another remarkable achievement to his growing list of accomplishments. The rapper and songwriter has officially been appointed as the first-ever Global Ambassador of the National Museum of Korea, a move that has made all the fans proud around the world.

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BTS RM becomes Global Ambassador of National Museum of Korea (PC: Instagram)

K-pop group BTS RM has always been known for more than just his music. While millions recognise him as the leader of BTS, fans have also followed his deep appreciation for art, books, museums, and Korean cultural heritage over the years. Now, that passion has led to a major new milestone. The National Museum of Korea has officially appointed RM as its first-ever Global Ambassador, making history in the institution’s long-standing journey. The announcement quickly became a hot topic among BTS fans.

RM takes on a historic role at Korea’s National Museum

The National Museum of Korea recently announced RM as the first ever Global Ambassador for the National Museum of Korea. According to the museum, the appointment aims to promote the value of Korean cultural heritage to audiences both in South Korea and around the world. RM will help introduce Korean art, history, and culture to a wider global audience through various initiatives and activities. Sharing this news on Instagram, the Nation Museum of Korean wrote, “National Central Museum starts a new journey with Global Ambassador RM! BTS RM was appointed as the first global ambassador in the history of the opening of the National Central Museum. RM spent time with Director Yoo Hong-jun watching the subject exhibition <Members Railways, Drawing the Era> and looking at various exhibitions and collections at the National Central Museum.

RM, who has always shown a deep interest and affection for our cultural heritage and Korean culture, will be participating in activities to spread the value and beauty of Korean cultural heritage to the whole world as a global ambassador for the National Central Museum.”

To mark the occasion, RM visited the museum alongside its director and explored several exhibitions, including Kim Hongdo: Painting His Era. The museum noted that the BTS leader has long shown a genuine interest in Korean art and cultural heritage, making him a natural choice for the role. To this BTS RM said, “I am very pleased and will do my best to help more people discover the beauty and value of Korea’s cultural heritage.”

ARMY celebrates RM’s new achievement

Fans reacted with overwhelming excitement after the news broke. Across social media platforms like X and Reddit, ARMY members described the appointment as “perfect” and “Right person indeed, CONGRATULATIONS RM”. Another fan wrote, “NAMJOON PRIDE OF KOREA” and another commented, “King of Culture”. Many pointed out that RM’s passion for art has always been evident through his museum visits, artwork recommendations, and support for cultural institutions. Some fans also said that if RM had not become a musician, he could easily have been an art history professor. Others praised the museum for selecting someone who genuinely understands and appreciates the value of cultural heritage.

Such an honor !!

Our Kim Namjoon!!! Proud of you leader!!!! The best!! pic.twitter.com/KsDzHNRb8X — hiya⁷ꫂ❁happy 13th festa (@calico__n) June 20, 2026

CONGRATULATIONS NAMJOON

PROUD OF YOU NAMJOON

NAMJOON PRIDE OF KOREA

RM KOREA NATIONAL MUSEUM AMBASSADOR#RM #BTS — danna ⁷⟭⟬ (@jjk78_) June 20, 2026

BTS’ RM named first global ambassador of Nat’l Museum of Korea The singer, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, was named in recognition of his longstanding interest in Korean traditional culture and art, as well as his efforts to support the preservation of cultural heritage,… pic.twitter.com/d2prGvbAAT — Favored (@Your_favored) June 20, 2026

CONGRATULATIONS NAMJOON

PROUD OF YOU NAMJOON

NAMJOON PRIDE OF KOREA

RM KOREA NATIONAL MUSEUM AMBASSADOR#RM #BTS — danna ⁷⟭⟬ (@jjk78_) June 20, 2026

Proud of namjoon. I learned a lot through the years about korean art from him. Very well deserved

NATIONAL MUSEUM AMBASSADOR RM

CULTURAL ICON RM

PRIDE OF KOREA RM

CULTURAL BRIDGE RM#RMxNationalMuseumOfKorea#GlobalAmbassadorRM#RMForKoreanCultu

re#RM #방탄소년단RM — Amal⁷ ⊙⊝⊜ ARIRANG (@Mugiwara_Army) June 20, 2026

REALLY THE BEST LEADER! CONGRATULATIONS RM

RM KOREA NATIONAL MUSEUM AMBASSADOR #RM #BTS — Jeni⁷||I purple you (@bisimillah_bts7) June 20, 2026

That’s our leader!!! So proud of him congratulations Namjoon!!! — Lozza⁷ ⟭⟬ ARIRANG ⊙⊝⊜ (@lozzawayne) June 20, 2026

About BTS RM

Kim Nam-joon, known globally as RM (formerly Rap Monster), is the leader, main rapper, and songwriter of BTS. He is highly praised for his deep philosophical lyrics, sharp wordplay, and his role as the backbone and official spokesperson of the iconic K-pop. Beyond his success with BTS, RM has built a reputation as one of K-pop’s most passionate art lovers.

He loves to explore museums and galleries around the world and has often used his platform to highlight artists and exhibitions. His interest in art has even extended into larger projects, including museum collaborations and exhibitions connected to his personal collection.