Home

Entertainment

BTS Leader RM Wishes ‘Gret Chuseok’ With a Steamy Workout Video And Fans Just Cannot Keep Calm – WATCH

BTS Leader RM Wishes ‘Gret Chuseok’ With a Steamy Workout Video And Fans Just Cannot Keep Calm – WATCH

BTS leader Kim Namjoon shared this year's Chuseok greeting with his shirtless workout video setting internet on fire and how!

BTS Leader RM aka Kim Namjoon never misses a chance leaving his fans swooning over him. He is a gym freak and frequently amazes his fans with his workout clips. On Thursday RM shared his shirtless workout video and sent greetings to his fans for ‘Chuseok’- a mid-autumn harvest festival celebrated for three days in South Korea. BTS Army was quick to react and instantly RM trended worldwide.

Trending Now

RM’s Workout Video on Chuseok – Watch

RM took to Weverse and shared a brief clip of his workout. An Instagram user @vopervope_ shared Kim Namjoon’s clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption that read, “Have a great Chuseok Guys. I’m going to have fun working out too”. RM can be seen lifting weights and wearing black shorts facing his back towards the camera.

You may like to read

[230928] RM Weverse post “Have a great Chuseok Guys.

I’m going to have fun working out too… ” pic.twitter.com/pQrcvcKG7x — kosmos⁷ (@vopervope_) September 28, 2023

Kim Namjoon set the internet on fire and how.

As soon as RM’s shirtless workout clip surfaces, BTS Army can’t keep their calm and expressed their excitement on X (formerly known as Twitter). As one user wrote “Happy chuseok… Namjoonee .. omg what a present .. have great time with workouts”. Second user read wrote, ”

Happy chuseok… Namjoonee .. omg what a present .. have great time with workouts #NAMJOON #RM pic.twitter.com/lIP1tDd8Nx — SaSa (@_Kim_SaSa_) September 28, 2023



Another user can’t contain his excitement as the tweet read , “I feel rm’s next workout video, he’s facing me”

feel ko next workout video ni rm, nakaharap na sya ‍ — sam (@lovejkgyu) September 28, 2023

Fourth user tweeted , “I JUST WOKE UP, CALM DOWN KIM NAMJOON.”

EU ACABEI DE ACORDA, VAI COM CALMA KIM NAMJOON. pic.twitter.com/j1b8JubSdL — ⁷ ★ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ⁷ (@yoonki_min7) September 28, 2023

Kim Namjoon instantly trended worldwide after he shared his clip to which a fan wrote , “World whipped for Kim Namjoon”

World whipped for Kim Namjoonhttps://t.co/tLEiIZvN7T — Daan | (@koyanamuni) September 28, 2023

BTS leader RM was last seen performing in Suga’s last concert in Seoul before his military enlistment. The wildflower singer is currently working on his solo endeavor and will reveal its details in October. RM also confirmed that the long-awaited BTS reunion will happen in 2025.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES