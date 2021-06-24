Vietnam: A song by a Vietnamese group has come under the radar of BTS ARMY who are alleging that it has been plagiarised from BTS song Life Goes On. Also Read - BTS Army Can Celebrate, Korean Govt Announces Big Relief For Global K-Pop Sensation

On June 22, Vietnamese singers Ahn Rong and Hoon released their latest single Will Stop Waiting. However, it faced severe backlash on social media after K-pop sensation BTS’ fans alleged that it has been plagiarised from BTS’ November 2020 release Life Goes On. ARMY members from around the world took to Twitter pointing out similarities between the two songs and demanded clarification from Vietnamese singers. Some of the ARMY members claim that the similarities between both the songs are not mere coincidence. BTS Vietnam fan pages also appealed to people to mass email a copyright complaint to HYBE Corporation. Also Read - BTS' Butter Becomes First Asian Act to Claim No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100 For 4 Consecutive Weeks, BTS Army go Crazy

BTS ARMY’s Reaction:

it looks very familiar….. the wall, table, outfits, i smell plagiarism in this. better give credits to BTS ✌️😙 anyways BTS is the blueprint. stream ‘Life Goes On’ 💜https://t.co/h8MzZ73DRY pic.twitter.com/JXwGFLA6V6 — bria 🧈 (@worldforjjk) November 28, 2020

https://t.co/3RzE2OgXaw

He is plagiarism the beat of the LIFE GOES ON and didn’t have an apologize properly, even said ARMY is childish on his private acc. Lots of people commented below why the song sounds like Life Goes On, this is not English but you guys can understand when pic.twitter.com/Wa9Irl3pbr — ☻︎ (@lunedelys) June 23, 2021

https://t.co/3RzE2OgXaw Sorry for inconvenient issue here. Can you guys please report this guy on Youtube? He is plagiarism the beat of Life Goes On, a lot of people commented below that the beat exactly like LGO and he didn’t apologize properly, his friends said our Ami is — ☻︎ (@lunedelys) June 23, 2021

Listen To BTS’ Life Goes On Here:

After facing severe criticism, Vietnamese singers Ahn Rong and Hoon deleted the music video and issued clarification. The singers apologised to the ARMY members and said that it was a mistake. They further mentioned that they had not realised that the song was so similar to “Life Goes On.”

However, even the apology seems to not have impressed BTS fans – with some people claiming that the Vietnamese singers must apologise to BTS directly.