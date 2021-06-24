Vietnam: A song by a Vietnamese group has come under the radar of BTS ARMY who are alleging that it has been plagiarised from BTS song Life Goes On. Also Read - BTS Army Can Celebrate, Korean Govt Announces Big Relief For Global K-Pop Sensation
On June 22, Vietnamese singers Ahn Rong and Hoon released their latest single Will Stop Waiting. However, it faced severe backlash on social media after K-pop sensation BTS' fans alleged that it has been plagiarised from BTS' November 2020 release Life Goes On. ARMY members from around the world took to Twitter pointing out similarities between the two songs and demanded clarification from Vietnamese singers. Some of the ARMY members claim that the similarities between both the songs are not mere coincidence. BTS Vietnam fan pages also appealed to people to mass email a copyright complaint to HYBE Corporation.
BTS ARMY’s Reaction:
Listen To BTS’ Life Goes On Here:
After facing severe criticism, Vietnamese singers Ahn Rong and Hoon deleted the music video and issued clarification. The singers apologised to the ARMY members and said that it was a mistake. They further mentioned that they had not realised that the song was so similar to “Life Goes On.”
However, even the apology seems to not have impressed BTS fans – with some people claiming that the Vietnamese singers must apologise to BTS directly.