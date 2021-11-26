Mumbai: BTS boys – Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM are widely loved in India. Even though the K-pop singers have never visited India, have you ever thought about what it will be like if they collaborate with any Indian singers/musicians? Well, we asked the same to the Indian music composer Sulaiman Merchant.Also Read - BTS Boys Be Exempted From Military Service? South Korea's National Assembly Discusses Law

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Sulaiman mentioned that even though he is not an ARMY member, he has listened to BTS’ songs. Not just this, but he was also asked if the duo will love to collaborate with BTS members in the future. To this, Sulaiman nodded in positive and said, “Oh yeah, 100%. There’s not a single artist anywhere in the world that I would not like to collaborate with. If our ideas and sensibility match. That has always been our mantra. We worked with various artists internationally, jab dil aur dimaag milta hai toh you can work and create something different.” Also Read - 'Butter' Not Mess With ARMY! Boycott Grammys 2021 Trends After BTS Receives Only 1 Nomination

Apart from this, Sulaiman also talked about their recent collaboration with MYn for their project Bhoomi 2021. MYn is a made-in-India made-for-the-world social media application that is geared to reimagine the current and the contemporary social media landscape. Whereas, Bhoomi 2021 is a fusion of folk and electronic genres of music and hopes to enthrall audiences throughout the world by providing a holistic audio-visual experience. It will also be a platform for all the artists not only a platform to express themselves with freedom, but also help them retain the rights to their work. The music will capture India’s traditional folk, classical raagas and instruments in a way that has never been heard before, through a compilation of ten songs. Also Read - Grammy Awards 2022 Nominations List: John Batiste Gets 11 Noms, BTS Bags Only 1, Taylor Swift Competes Against Herself

Salim and Sulaiman Merchant are among India’s most respected composers. They have composed music for over 100 films including Kurbaan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Fashion, Band Baaja Baaraat, Aaja Nachle and Heroine among others.

Meanwhile, talking about BTS, the septet is all set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.