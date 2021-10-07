South Korea: BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are all set for their in-person concert after a long gap. The concert will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28. This is the group’s first official concert of the year. The K-pop septet’s last in-person concert was in 2019 which was titled ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’. While ARMY members from around the world are super excited for the mega show, the ticket booking has already started.Also Read - BTS' 'Love Myself' Campaign Raises $3.6 Million To End Violence, UNICEF Calls It 'Groundbreaking'

On Thursday, several people took to Twitter sharing their experiences as they book tickets for BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage Concert. Fans mentioned that booking tickets aren't easy and that they have been waiting in digital queues for hours. Some of the fans also talked about technical glitches and claimed that an 'error' kept on popping up on their screens while booking tickets. They shared the screenshots on social media, hoping that they'll get to book tickets soon. Surely, the platform to book tickets for the BTS concert is flooded with ARMY members excited to attend the mega show.

the amount of stress I had having to run home from school and keep checking my phone #btsconcertLA pic.twitter.com/idpSvOjLEZ — hobi_wan_kenobii⁷ (@hobiii_core) October 7, 2021

A story in four parts I went through like 100+ errors but I finally got the tickets in the end #btsconcertLA pic.twitter.com/nSv6fSdrXo — wtt ★☆★ syd⁷ (@mikrosungshine) October 7, 2021

I love you ARMYs but this has got to be the worst message in my BTS journey. #btsconcertLA pic.twitter.com/bxEr3shYqF — MAC ⁷ (@MacARMY22) October 7, 2021

TICKETMASTER IS A EFFING JOKEEEE i’m not even getting an error message anymore. i’m getting a black screen LOL fu #ticketmaster #btsconcertLA #ticketmasterdown pic.twitter.com/rYQl03s1dQ — ✨ CKL♡⁷ •ᴗ• ✨ (@BTSwithOT7) October 7, 2021

Posting this as good luck for anyone fighting for tickets in the next few days! #BTSCONCERT #btsconcertLA #Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/DA6j5JsjlD — Lil Meow Meow⁷ (@LilMeowSunshine) October 6, 2021

The lowest price one needs to pay to attend this BTS concert is $242 which is approximately Rs 18,000. While this price might sound a little affordable, these tickets are often for seats located away from the stage. For a premium BTS floor seat, one has to pay as high as $7875 which is approximately Rs Rs. 5,85,856 (Yes, it is over Rs 5 Lakh). However, $1388 or Rs 1,03,259 is the average price one will have to pay to attend a BTS SoFi Stadium concert.