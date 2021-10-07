South Korea: BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have often associated themselves with several philanthropists works around the world. The globally loved stars have now raised $3.6 million with their ‘Love Myself’ campaign with the U.N. This money has been raised to fight violence, abuse and bullying and promote self-esteem in young people. On Wednesday, UNICEF appreciated the Love Myself campaign and called it a ‘groundbreaking success’.Also Read - BTS In The Soop S2 Teaser: Jungbook, RM, V And Others Talk About Peace And Healing | Watch

What is the Love Myself Campaign?

The Love Myself campaign was started in 2017. Back then, the United Nations children's agency had joined hands with K-pop septet BTS to spread awareness, end violence and promote child self-esteem. The campaign spread its message via including social media hashtags, merchandise, the South Korean group's 2018-2019 "Love Yourself" world tour and a 2019 video for Unicef which urged people around the world to "choose kindness". Now, since the BTS has raised $3.6 million, this money will be used for Unicef's work to halt the violence.

UNICEF celebrates ‘Groundbreaking’ success of Love Myself Campaign

On Wednesday, UNICEF praised BTS boys for the success of the Love Myself Campaign and said, "When it comes to promoting self-esteem and improving mental well-being, one of the most important things you can do is just to start the conversation. The groundbreaking way in which BTS has helped spark a positive message with its ARMY is simply unmatched and incredibly invaluable." UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore also thanked BTS and added, "We are thankful for all the work the band has done to lead this important initiative, and for all of their support for UNICEF in the last four years."

‘We hope that many people felt how the love received from others can become the power that allows them to love themselves” Thanks ⁦@BTS_twt⁩ for #BTSLoveMyself campaign bringing hope, support and inspiration to millions of people around the world Learn more in #OnMyMind pic.twitter.com/AREbshIfeZ — Paloma Escudero (@PalomaUnicef) October 6, 2021

How the Love Myself Campaign helped BTS

BTS members also issued a statement and mentioned, “We started LOVE MYSELF as a way to reach young people and help improve their lives and rights. During the process, we also strove to “LOVE MYSELF” ourselves, and we as a team and as individuals grew as well. We hope that many people felt how the love received from others can become the power that allows them to love themselves.”

BTS also mentioned that the campaign has helped them as well to grow.