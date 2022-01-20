New Delhi: BTS boys – Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM and Suga are widely popular across the world and India is no different. The K-pop singers enjoy a massive fan following in the country. But have you imagined BTS boys grooving to Rashmika Mandanna’s super hit song Saami Saami from the movie Pushpa: The Rise? Well, if you haven’t, here is something you must not miss.Also Read - Pushpa 2 Release Date, Shoot Schedule Revealed: Rashmika Mandanna Speaks on Starting Pushpa: The Rule With Allu Arjun

An Indian BTS fandom has given Pushpa twist to Jungkook, V and Jimin's old dance video. The singers can be seen dressed in loose informal shirts paired with black pants. The Saami Saami track has been added to the background music of the video. It opens with V and Jungkook grooving smoothly on the song before Jimin makes a dashing entry. A video is fun to watch and is now going viral on social media.

Watch BTS’ Saami Saami Viral Video Here:



This is not the first time that an Indian edited version of the BTS dance video has gone viral. Just a few days back, the singers were seen grooving to Kamariya song in the most hilarious way.

BTS boys have never visited India, but they enjoy a massive fan following in the country. From Bollywood actors to college students, there is a long list of members in the Indian ARMY. In 2020, the group said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over. Meanwhile, the septet is due to hold their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul in March this year.