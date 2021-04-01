South Korea: Famous K-pop band BTS has once again created history and is certainly on road to success. Now, BTS has become first-ever first Korean artist/band to be nominated for BRIT Awards 2021. BTS has been nominated in the International Group category alongside Foo Fighters, Run the Jewels, Haim, and Fontaines DC. While the nominations were announced on March 31, BRIT Awards will be aired on May 11, 2021. Also Read - BTS Pens Emotional Note Calling to Stop Asian Hate, Recalls Moments When Faced Discrimination

This has come days after BTS’ historic nomination at the Grammys. However, BTS had lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande in the best pop duo/group performance category at the Grammys. Also Read - Good News For BTS Fans: New Album Coming This June - Check The Full Tracklist Here

Apart from this, BTS’ Dynamite has become the first song by a Korean Pop group to spend 31 weeks on Hot 100 Charts. Earlier this month, Dynamite officially gained a spot in the Guinness World Records and earned the title of ‘Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres’ after its MV premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers.

This is not the first time that BTS has created history. Ever since the launch of ‘Dynamite’ in August last year, the band has created several records. Dynamite’s official music video was the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group in 2020. Dynamite also became the fastest Korean group MV to hit 600 million views on a popular online streaming platform.

Winners of Brit Awards will be announced May 11 during a ceremony at London’s O2 Arena. The award night will feature live musical performances and a limited, socially distanced audience.