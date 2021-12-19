London: BTS boys – Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga have been nominated for the ‘Best International Group’ at the 2022 BRIT Awards. The nominees for the category were announced on December 18. Apart from BTS, ABBA, Måneskin, Silk Sonic, and The War on Drugs have also been nominated in the category. However, this is for the second year in a row that the K-pop septet has been nominated in this category. Last year, BTS created history and became the Korean artist/band to be nominated for BRIT Awards 2021. Now, BTS is the first and the only Korean group to be nominated under this category twice at BRIT Awards.Also Read - Hold Your Breath! BTS V Looks Super Hot As He Goes Shirtless In His New Beard Look

Meanwhile, British singer Adele has been nominated in four categories including the best album, best artist and best song. Apart from this, Ed Sheeran has also been nominated under Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the year and Best pop category.

BRIT Awards will take place on February 8, 2022, in London. Earlier in November this year, the organisers of BRIT Awards announced that the mega show will be gender-neutral this year which means that separate awards for males and females have been dropped. The move came after non-binary pop singer Sam Smith said in a statement, “Let’s celebrate everybody, regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class.” Following this, the organisers of BRIT awards responded by saying that they are reviewing the same.

Meanwhile, talking about BTS, the boys are currently on a short break and will be celebrating the festive season with their families. During this break time, the boys will also prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. BTS members will also plan and prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.