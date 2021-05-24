South Korea: Once again, BTS rocked the world with their stunning performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. The K-pop boys made the world TV debut of their new single ‘Butter’ as they performed remotely from South Korea. It was undoubtedly an energetic performance that won everyone’s heart across the world. Also Read - BTS Sweeps Billboard Music Awards: Wins Top Social Artist For The Fifth Consecutive Year

BTS boys were dressed in charming suits and their dance moves were just perfect. ARMY from across the world watched the world TV debut of Butter and later took to Twitter sharing clips from the same and expressing their views. Also Read - Let's Never Lose Hope, Stay Strong ARMY! BTS Thoughtful Message For Its Indian Fans Amid Covid-19 Crisis

“they were insane for this” and it’s @BTS_twt butter dance break pic.twitter.com/apC26sGazk — mina⁷ (@EUPH0RIAL0VE) May 24, 2021

Apart from this, BTS also won the Top Social Artist Award For The Fifth Consecutive Year, the Top Duo Group and the Top Selling Award for its Dynamite. The award was presented by Gabrielle Union. BTS thanked the ARMY for their support in a virtual message from Seoul in South Korea. “It’s really an honor to be a winner of such a significant title,” RM said.

Thank you @BBMAs! Thank you #BTSARMY!

You made this all possible💜 후보에 오른 4부문 모두 수상하는 영광을 만들어준 아미 여려분께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 아포방포💜#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us pic.twitter.com/FncQQzBA0x — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 24, 2021

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are being premiered live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and Nick Jonas is hosting the mega show.

BTS Butter was released on May 21 and is the group’s second English song after the mega release of Dynamite in August 2020. Butter has over 176 million views on YouTube as on May 24 and with more than 20.9 million global streams, it also recorded the largest single-day streams for a song in Spotify’s history.