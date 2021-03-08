BTS’ star rapper-producer, Yoongi is turning 28 years old tomorrow (29 years in Korean age). ARMY is very much excited about BTS’ solo stage performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards, later this week and couldn’t keep their calm as it’s Yoongi’s birthday tomorrow. Jin has already posted an adorably grumpy picture of Suga on his birthday eve. Also Read - BTS's J-Hope Releases Full Version of 'Blue Side' on The Anniversary of 2018 Mix-Tape 'Hope World' - Watch

In the picture, Suga could be seen wearing a knitted sweater. There are stacks of wood behind him in the background. Suga looks so grumpy in the picture and his puppy eyes are looking downwards. According to Soo Choi, Jin captioned the picture, "Yoongi-ya, I'm the first one who did your bday wish. Happy birthday." In the picture, he scribbled with black ink, "Yoongi Happy Bday". The only person who gets to call Yoongi by his name in the group is his Jin Hyung after all!

ARMY, is really excited about BTS’ first-ever solo stage performance at the Grammy Awards. Fans are flooding the internet ever since the news came out and trending, “BTS paved the way”, “Grammy Nominated BTS” and “What Yoongi wants Yoongi gets.” This is an inside joke amongst ARMY, referring to Suga’s magical Midas-touch ability. BTS will be performing at the 63rd Grammy Awards on March 14. This is the first time a Korean artist will perform as an official nominee at the Grammy Awards.

— Written by Aditi Adhikari