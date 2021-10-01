South Korea: BTS member Jin will be singing the main theme song of the upcoming Korean drama ‘Jirisan’. The makers of the show officially confirmed the same and issued a statement on Friday. “BTS’s Jin’s song for the ‘Jirisan’ OST will be the main theme song for ‘Jirisan,’ and you will be able to hear it starting from midway through the drama. We will announce the release date [for the song] at a separate time,” the statement read. Jirisan is a mystery drama featuring Jun Ju Hyun and Ju Ji Hyun. The show is directed by Lee Eung Bok and will be released on October 23.Also Read - Amaal Mallik Talks About BTS and What Makes K-Pop Boys Successful

This is not the first time that Jin will be singing for a Korean drama. Back in 2016, the singer gave his voice for ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ which featured his fellow group member V aka Kim Taehyung. Also Read - BTS Jin Fans Furious After Singer Allegedly Given Less Screentime in an ad, 'Be Fair To Jin' Trends

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are all set for their concert of the year titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’. This is the group’s first official concert of the year and will be held in person. It will be held at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2.

Apart from this, BTS boys recently rocked the world as they performed their hit songs on the Global Citizen stage. From Butter to Permission To Dance, K-pop boys performed from South Korea and won everyone’s heart. BTS and Coldplay also performed their latest collaboration song ‘My Universe’ at the Global Citizen stage. While Coldplay’s Chris Martin was present on the stage in New York, BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined him on screen from South Korea.