South Korea: Days after K-pop septet BTS released their new song Permission To Dance along with the CD version of their superhit song Butter, they have now with a new video.Also Read - BTS' Permission To Dance Co-Writier Ed Sheeran Is Happy That 'Song Is Being Heard On World Stage' | Watch

In this video, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen unboxing the Butter album. BTS members were divided into two groups – Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V in group one, while RM, Jin, and Jungkook into the other. Each group was then given a CD album of Butter to unbox the same. During the video, group members talked about Permission To Dance and shooting experience of the same. Amid all this, Suga predicted that Permission to Dance will replace their song Butter on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. He also added that Permission To Dance will also remain on the top spot for four to five weeks. Currently, Butter is ruling the Billboard chart for the last six weeks. Also Read - BTS' Permission To Dance Is The New Internet Sensation, Tops iTunes Charts In 92 Countries

Meanwhile, RM, Jungkook, and Jin also revealed that the sun was too bright during the shoot which was making it difficult for them to even keep their eyes fully open.

Permission To Dance was released on July 9 topped the iTunes chart in over 90 countries including United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia among others. The song is not the first collaboration between BTS and Ed Sheeran. The English singer previously collaborated with BTS on Make it Right, which was a part of the group’s 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

