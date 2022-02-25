K-Pop sensation BTS are on their way to global domination. The septet often makes headlines for their hit numbers, music videos and public appearances. The K-Pop group had announced a series of concerts last month which will be held in Seoul in March 2022. This time however, it is BTS member Suga who is in headlines for a rather bizarre reason.Also Read - Jab BTS Met Teja! Desi ARMY Makes TejRan Dance To 'Make It Right', BB15 Fans Call It 'Perfection'

BTS ARMY suspect that Suga’s official Spotify account has been hacked. Yes, you heard it right! In what can be called a surprising turn of events, Suga’s Spotify account posted a Bhojpuri song which sent Twitter into a tizzy. Titled ‘Suga Song’, the track credits BTS’ Suga as the producer and is essentially a devotional song to Lord Shiva. Also Read - BTS Suga’s Spotify Profile Hacked, Plays Bhojpuri Song as Latest Release. Twitter Reacts With Hilarious Memes

Suga song??? lmao which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a bhojpuri song in there pic.twitter.com/nsIwZ6UoxA — Sky⁷ ♡ (@btxtrealm) February 23, 2022

While it is not yet known if Suga’s Spotify was indeed hacked or it is a glitch from Spotify’s end, the goof-up made Desi ARMY wonder ‘who did this?’ Desi ARMY also churned out hilarious memes on the goof-up which went instantly viral on social media. Check out some of the reactions below:

Suga After visiting his Spotify profile and listening to “SUGA SONG” pic.twitter.com/CrMXT0BscI — JUNGKOOK’S TING TING BALL⁷ (@thvkoo7) February 23, 2022

Indian bts Armys : please add india in list too

Bighit : NO

Armys : *hack suga’s spotify and added bhojpuri song* Armys :1

Bighit :0 pic.twitter.com/Tb1iTczJqU — Shi⁷🔮 (@kookslipmole) February 23, 2022

If you’ve never heard an indian song before please know that “suga’s song “ does not represent us pic.twitter.com/AUUOFrzqmH — Celine⁷ 🇺🇦. ♡iA (@taechwitatae) February 23, 2022

There are many bhojpuri songs with suga so it might be an error from spotify’s end

Let’s not come to the conclusion that an Indian army has hacked yoongi’s profile

Do tag spotify and report it on spotifycares pic.twitter.com/YoXRDwJLik — unity⁷ (@ektae_bts) February 23, 2022

Did someone just hacked suga's Spotify account 😭😭😭 or it's technical glitch 😭😭

what is this 😭😭😭 and why tf it's bhojpuri song 😭😭😭😭😭#BTSSUGA pic.twitter.com/2ExZIIvX9Z — ⟭⟬Forever With Bts⁷🥰⟬⟭💜| heartbroken😢😭 (@foreverwidbts) February 23, 2022

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, is a seven member boy band which includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The K-pop band has been nominated for the Grammys in the category of best pop duo/group performance for their English single ‘Butter’, which will be held on April 3 at MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

What are your thoughts on the goof-up? Sound off in the comments below.