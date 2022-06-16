BTS band boys Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are widely loved in India and there is a reason behind it as desi BTS ARMY often make and create amazing edits of their BTS members grooving to Bollywood numbers that will leave you wanting for more. However, a new fan edit is now going viral on social media which will surely make you go ROFL. Yes, a video has been shared by a BTS fan account in which group members can be seen dancing to Kartik Aaryan’s superhit song Bhool Bhulaiyaa.Also Read - BTS ARMY Supports Members For Solo Projects, But Misses Them as a ‘Group’ - See Reactions

A BTS fan from India recently gave another version of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 theme song. The edited video begins with BTS' MV Black Swan, displaying the septet's stellar dancing skills to the tune of the Indian song. It then changes to clips from their Grammys 2022 performance of their hit single Butter. Needless to say, the K-pop singers look adorable in the video. You must not miss this video and it will surely win your heart. Indian BTS fan 'BTS Ke Deewane' uploaded the video on their YouTube channel and has crossed over 20K views.

Watch the viral video:

BTS ARMY Reacts to the latest mashup

Fans have started pouring in messages on YouTube and can’t keep calm after seeing their favorite band members grooving on ‘Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram’. A fan wrote, “It’s really an amazing edit and during this broken time it was really soothing for the mind and brain. Good one and it sync’s with the song very well and hope you get millions of views…..May God bless you…Keep going…” Another one wrote, “This only a true fan of both BTS as well as Kartik Aryan can make… This is one of the best edit on BTS and Bollywood songs… You are just awsome yar!! 👏👏👏👏”.

At the recent FESTA 2022 Dinner, a lot was said related to the BTS hiatus to which the members clarified later that they are not disbanding. It’s just the members will take out more of their solos. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon decided to pen a long letter addressing the fandom. Taking to Weverse, Namjoon said, “Of course, there will be reactions from outsiders saying that we’re making a fuss, we’re talking highly and mighty, etc… But to just say that ‘wouldn’t any other artist or fandom say the same thing’, there’s definitely something special that exists only between BTS and ARMY as much as the contents we’ve released through the time of almost 10 years that we’ve been running without a stop. This feeling is a question that we’ve received countless times through the interviews so far, but for some reason, it is quite difficult to describe in a few words and I find it hard too,” he said, as translated by Twitter user @eternalhyyh.”

