Los Angeles: It's a historic day for BTS fans across the world. For the first time, the K-pop singers performed their latest sensation My Universe along with Coldplay at the American Music Awards stage. Needless to say, BTS rocked the stage and won everyone's heart. They also looked the most stylish and the coolest as they wore stunning outfits for the mega show. Apart from this, septet members also hugged Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin following their performance.



The performance surely brought tears to ARMY's eyes and now several pictures and videos are going viral on social media. In these videos, ARMY (present at the award show) can also be seen cheering out loud for their favourite K-pop singers.

Check out how fans are reacting to BTS’ performance:

THEY LOOKED SO HAPPY TO SEE ARMYS AFTER A LONG TIME ;( pic.twitter.com/IsAATI4axM — ✿ genesis!!! ⁷🌱missing bangtan (@kwaiikoo) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS boys – Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, RM and V were also spotted taking a selfie with American dancer JoJo Siwa.

Apart from this, BTS members also won the Favourite Pop Duo or Group award at the mega show. ‘Thank You ARMY,’ Suga said while accepting the award. Jin further left ARMY in awe as he said, ‘you are our universe.’

They’re setting the night alight and winning the #AMAs for Favorite Pop Duo or Group! CONGRATS, @BTS_twt! 🎉 #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/fzQs7M5HrW — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

Congratulations BTS!