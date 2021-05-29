New Delhi: K-pop band BTS is famous globally and India is no exception. The group members have repeatedly expressed their love for the Indian fans but now they are speaking in Hindi and it will leave you completely overwhelmed. Also Read - BTS V Is Ruling Top K-Pop Male Idol Spot From Last Eight Weeks - Details Here

In an interview with a leading news channel in India, BTS members (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) wished their Indians fans with traditional ‘namaste’. Not just this, but they also have a very heart-warming message to share for the Indian ARMY. The promo of the interview was released on Friday and in this promo, the BTS members can be heard saying, ”Indian BTS Army, aap humare dil mein rehte hai (Indian BTS Army, you live in our hearts).” Also Read - BTS' Butter Becomes Fastest Music Video To Cross 200 Million Views, Beats Dynamite

Recently, the South Korean music sensation urged the Indian ARMY to never lose hope as the country battles the deadly second wave of coronavirus. “Our prayers are with India. Stay strong ARMY and let’s never lose hope,” BTS member V said in an interview with PTI. Also Read - Billboard Music Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: 'The Weeknd' Wins Big Tonight, Takes Home 10 Awards

BTS enjoys massive popularity in India. Even though they haven’t visited India yet, they have expressed hope to travel to the country once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Meanwhile, BTS also recently released its new single called Butter. The song has already become everyone’s favourite and is breaking records. This includes Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Video on YouTube, Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Music Video on YouTube, Most Viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 hours and Most-viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.