Home

Entertainment

BTS Members Take One Last Group Photo Before Jimin And Jungkook Begin Military Service, ARMY Says ‘We’ll be Right Here When You Come Back’ – Check Emotional Reactions

BTS Members Take One Last Group Photo Before Jimin And Jungkook Begin Military Service, ARMY Says ‘We’ll be Right Here When You Come Back’ – Check Emotional Reactions

BTS: All seven BTS members took a group shots in front of the boot camp in Nonsan, South Korea while bidding farewell to the group's leader, RM, and vocalist V before the military enlistment.

BTS update: The last four members of K-pop band BTS will begin their 18-month military service in South Korea soon, joining three others who are currently serving. This means that the fans are unlikely to see them perform as a group again until 2025. New images of Kim Namjoon aka RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook have been posted online ahead of V and RM’s military enlistment on Monday.

Trending Now

BTS Members Stike The Last Pose With V and RM Before Military Enlistment

All seven members of the BTS took a couple of group shots in front of their boot camp in the central city of Nonsan, South Korea while bidding farewell to the group’s leader, RM, and vocalist V. On X (formerly Twitter), they captioned the picture in Korean language, “Have a nice trip (purple heart emoji). Fighting (purple heart emoji).”

You may like to read

Take a Look At BTS’s Post Shared on X:

BTS member Jin also shared a lovely snapshot of himself with RM and V before they enlisted in the military. He captioned his Instagram post, “Don’t get hurt and drive safely, my babies (sic).”

Here’s what BTS Member Jin Shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

The duo was followed on Monday by other members of BTS, including Jimin and Jungkook, who will begin their military service on Tuesday, and three others, who were given a day off from military duty, according to Yonhap news agency.

BTS Vocalist RM and V Bid Adieu Ahead of their Military Service

While wishing followers well lead vocalist V on Monday wrote a short note on the Weverse. He remarked, “I think I’ll be fine except for one thing, I won’t be able to make happy memories with you for a while, which is the hardest part”. RM also stated that while he would be lonely at times, the 18-month period will provide him with new motivation and opportunities. Members of BTS have also pursued solo pursuits before beginning military duty since taking a sabbatical from group projects in June 2022. Jin, the oldest member, enlisted in the army in December of last year, followed by J-Hope in April and Suga in August.

BTS Army Reactions Over BTS Joining Military Service

The BTS Army expressed their love for BTS over the social media post. Many BTS fans got emotional and wrote, “Come on guys.. Have a nice trip.. I’ll wait here…I’m not going anywhere..Not even a single step moves.. I’ll be here…”

오라방구들아.. 잘다녀와용..

여기서 기다릴게..

하튜하튜..

나 어디 안간다..

한발자국도 안움직인다..

여기 있을거야.. pic.twitter.com/Eyp03VAo4c — 동화 (@fairytale_EHEH) December 11, 2023

Another BTS fan wrote, “Have a nice trip, I love you (crying emojis)(heart emojis)”.

잘 다녀와아아 사랑해ㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜ — Sòrte (소르테) (@SORTE613) December 11, 2023

The third user wrote, “Stay healthy and stay well (heart emoji)(Crying emoji)”

건강하게 잘다녀와 — 아기 (@mandarinpeach_) December 11, 2023

Another user on X commented, “Adura, stay healthy and have a good trip!!! I love you (crying emoji)”.

애두라 건강하게 잘 다녀와!!! 사랑해 — 하튜 (@jmnxlv) December 11, 2023

A BTS fan attached a string of images and wrote, “WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU, BANGTAN (purple heart emojis)”.

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU, BANGTAN pic.twitter.com/GDXVnPYdu7 — moni⁷ (@taeisthv) December 11, 2023

Another die-heard fan of BTS commented, “Yoongi-aahh long time no see you Have a good trip boys…Thank you for the pictures, Is mean lots to me (heart emojis)We’ll be waiting till you come back, fighting (purple heart).”

Yoongi-aahh long time no see you Have a good trip boys..

Thank you for the pictures

Is mean lots to me

We’ll be waiting till you come back fighting pic.twitter.com/QqOdtj6Eyp — ꪜ ❍⌊ (@iamtaekoo) December 11, 2023

A BTS ARMY Fan wrote, “We love you so much We will be waiting for you, it’s a promise Borahae @BTS_twt (sic).”

We love you so much

We will be waiting for you, it’s a promise

Borahae @BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/RWpPccxDsi — 기아 (@smol_kia) December 11, 2023

Watch this space to get more updates on BTS Military Enlisting!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.