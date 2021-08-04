South Korea: Globally famous K-pop septet, BTS recently released a collection of their best moments from 2020. However, there is one moment from the album that has caught everyone’s attention and has left ARMY in complete awe.Also Read - BTS Butter Becomes The Longest Running Song of 2021 To Rule Billboard HOT100

BTS Memories 2020 included a glimpse from RM’s birthday in which V aka Kim Tae-hyung can be seen holding his face as other group members sing a birthday song. While RM is sitting on a chair, mid-way into the song, Jimin planted a kiss on RM’s forehead. He was followed by V. Also Read - BTS Dominates Twitter, Becomes Most Mentioned K-pop Artists in the World | Full List Here

This video has not only made fans emotional but has also left them in complete awe. A number of ARMY members took to social media sharing the video and expressing their love for K-pop septet. “Oh my god I love them help… Not them kissing Namjoon on his birthday help,” one of the fans wrote. Another ARMY member wrote, “2020 memories summary: Vmin kissed namjoon, jikook almost kissed, sope is a couple, jihope almost kissed, joonie jhope almost kissed tae, tae jin back hugging, koobi back hug, vmin dancing, BTS is married to each other!!” Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance Challenge Is The New Internet Sensation, Here Is How You Can Join This Too

taehyungs smashing namjoons face while jimin gave him a forehead kiss & also taehyung im- 😭😭😭😭 bts memories of 2020pic.twitter.com/610wmorhvB — ً (@rkivevku) August 4, 2021

bts singing a “happy birthday” to kim namjoon, then jimin and taehyung giving a forehead kiss to him im in tears their laugh and seokjin shouting “happy birthday bro” 🥺💜 BTS MEMORIES OF 2020 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/HH7qbnj11r — jeya⁷ 🌟 ᴾᵀᴰ (@sunnyztaee) August 4, 2021

Tae squishing joon btwn his hands bday boy getting all the love he deserves 😭😭 ANDDD VMIN KISSING HIS FOREHEAD, YEAH MEMORIES 2020 IS ALL BTS GIVING KISSED TO EOpic.twitter.com/EepQpx8PEG — Taehyung’s Veins⁷🎈⟭⟬🔄⟬⟭ (@BongTann7) August 4, 2021

Namjoon’s bday

Maknae line : must shower their hyung with forehead kisses 🥺 BTS Memories of 2020#BTSMemories #btsmemories2020 #BTSMemories2020pic.twitter.com/OP8a7x968C — t⁷#PTD♡ (@bts_we_are_7) August 4, 2021

Vmin really shower Namjoon with forehead kisses and squished his cheeks for his bday 🥺🥺🥺… BTS Memories of 2020#BTSMemories #btsmemories2020 #BTSMemories2020pic.twitter.com/8lRBWlKm1e — t⁷#PTD♡ (@bts_we_are_7) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS boys are also set to participate in Global Citizen Live for the first time. This means that BTS will feature its performances in a 24-hour broadcast. While the mega event will take place on September 25, it will be streamed by ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, iHeartRadio, FX, Hulu, YouTube and Twitter. Global Citizen will be organised with a live audience in some parts of the world, including in Central Park, New York.